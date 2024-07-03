Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd Summary

Aadhar Housing Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Vysya Bank Housing Finance Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a Public Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 1990, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bangalore and commenced operations pursuant to a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated November 27, 1990, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 15, 2003, was issued by the RoC. Separately, an entity named Aadhar Housing Finance Private Limited (Pre-merger AHFPL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company, at Mumbai, Maharashtra dated May 3, 2010, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai, which commenced its operations in February 2011. Pre-merger AHFPL later converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 3, 2013 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Pre-merger AHFPL was later merged into the Company pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru Bench at Bengaluru, dated October 27, 2017. Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company name was changed to Aadhar Housing Finance Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 4, 2017, was issued by the RoC. Aadhar Housing Finance Limited was established in 1990 as Vysya Bank Housing Finance Ltd. A separate entity, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (AHFL) was established in 2010 with the equity participation of IFC, and it was merged with Vysya Bank HFL in November 2017. The merged entity was renamed as Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd on 4 December 2017. In June 2019, BCP Topco VII Pte. Limited (which is controlled by a private equity fund managed by the Blackstone Group) completed the acquisition of the stake from existing shareholders and now holds 76.48% in the company. The Company raised approximately Rs 7 billion through maiden public offering of NCDs. AHFL is well-capitalised, with a total CRAR of 44.08% as of 31 March 2021, which is above the RBIs minimum stipulated requirement of 15%. The equity raise of Rs. 1300 Crore in FY20 by the promoter, Blackstone Group, through its private equity funds, strengthened the companys capital position to cover for any asset-side risk and to augment growth.The companys asset quality is also comfortable, with the gross NPA and net NPA ratio at 1.21% and 0.81%, respectively, as on 31 March 2021 as against 1.29% and 0.78%, respectively, as on 31 March 2020.AHFL has a comfortable resource profile, with the funding mix comprising Term Loans (62%), NCDs (21%), NHB refinance (16%) and subordinated debt (1%). Over the years, the company has diversified its funding mix, with the proportion of NCDs and NHB refinance increasing from 27% at the end of FY20 to 37% as at the end of FY21. Given its parentage and track record of performance, the company is well-placed in terms of raising funds for its growth.During FY21, the company has raised Rs 1695 Crore of bank loans, Rs 1091 Crore from NHB, Rs.815 Crore of NCDs and commercial paper of Rs 50 Crore. The company has been able to take advantage of the prevailing interest rates and has been able to reduce its incremental cost of borrowings to 6.76% in FY21 from 8.89% in FY20.AHFL is a retail-focused mortgage financier, with 80% of total AUM comprising home loans, as on 31 March 2021. The company had approximately 1.80 lakh live accounts as on 31 March 2021 with an average ticket size of Rs 8.50 lakh. Around 20% of the total AUM comprises retail loans against property (LAP) with an average ticket size of Rs. 7.17 lakhs. The company also has a wide geographical presence across 20 states and union territories. The top two states, viz., Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, constitute 31% of the loan book. AHFL is one of the largest independent affordable housing finance companies with a wide geographic presence across 20 states and union territories with 469 branches, as on 31 March 2023. In May, 2024, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 95,255,598 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 3000 Crore, consisting a Fresh Issue of 31,763,535 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 1000 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 63,492,063 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 2000 Crore. Post IPO, the holding of Blackstone Group in the Company is 76.48%.