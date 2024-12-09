|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Aadhar Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Joint Statutory Auditors. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Aadhar Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Joint Statutory Auditors Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07 August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Intimation for appointment of Statutory auditors subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General meeting.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Aadhar Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements along with Statutory Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 b. the modification &/or revalidation of Borrowing powers/limits for the Company issuance of Debentures and approval to create charge by way of mortgage and/or Hypothecation on various assets of the Company. Audited financial statements for year ended 31st march 2024 Outcome for Board meeting held on 29th May 2024 with reference to reg 52(7) and 52(7A) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that issue proceeds of listed NCDs issued in the March 2024 quarter have been fully utilized for the purpose/ objects stated in the respective offer documents/ information memorandum Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Compared to the Rs 344 crore recorded during the same period last year, the profit increased by 24% to Rs 428 crore in the first half.Read More
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
