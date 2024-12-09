Aadhar Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements along with Statutory Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 b. the modification &/or revalidation of Borrowing powers/limits for the Company issuance of Debentures and approval to create charge by way of mortgage and/or Hypothecation on various assets of the Company. Audited financial statements for year ended 31st march 2024 Outcome for Board meeting held on 29th May 2024 with reference to reg 52(7) and 52(7A) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that issue proceeds of listed NCDs issued in the March 2024 quarter have been fully utilized for the purpose/ objects stated in the respective offer documents/ information memorandum Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)