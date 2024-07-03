iifl-logo-icon 1
Capri Global Capital Ltd Share Price

185.66
(-3.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open192.1
  • Day's High192.6
  • 52 Wk High289.25
  • Prev. Close191.56
  • Day's Low185
  • 52 Wk Low 177.99
  • Turnover (lac)59.22
  • P/E61.76
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value44.95
  • EPS3.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,319.11
  • Div. Yield0.08
Capri Global Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

192.1

Prev. Close

191.56

Turnover(Lac.)

59.22

Day's High

192.6

Day's Low

185

52 Week's High

289.25

52 Week's Low

177.99

Book Value

44.95

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,319.11

P/E

61.76

EPS

3.1

Divi. Yield

0.08

Capri Global Capital Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Split

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

Record Date: 09 Sep, 2024

23 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

29 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Capri Global Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Capri Global Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.88%

Non-Promoter- 15.62%

Institutions: 15.62%

Non-Institutions: 14.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Capri Global Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

82.49

41.23

35.13

35.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,478.2

3,329.28

1,754.32

1,592.21

Net Worth

3,560.69

3,370.51

1,789.45

1,627.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-92.28

86.39

-274.93

39.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,259.59

1,425.93

956.06

704.54

687.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,259.59

1,425.93

956.06

704.54

687.55

Other Operating Income

53.27

38.32

24.25

31.55

28.55

Other Income

1.34

1.65

1.44

1.05

3.4

Capri Global Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Capri Global Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajesh Sharma

Independent Director

Ajit Mohan Sharan

Independent Director

D R Dogra

Independent Director

Shishir Priyadarshi

Independent Director

Nupur Mukherjee

Chairman & Independent Directo

Lingam Venkata Prabhakar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yashesh Pankaj Bhatt

Independent Director

Subramanian Ranganathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Capri Global Capital Ltd

Summary

Capri Global Capital Limited (Earlier known Money Matters Financial Services Ltd.) is a BSE Listed non deposit taking NBFC primarily focused in the business of financial advisory services (debt syndication) and trading in debt securities. Since 2011, the Company , a diversified NBFC, is playing a crucial role in the financial inclusion of India. The Company primarily cater to the financial needs in theNorth and West India. Its diversified portfolio spans segments such as MSME, Affordable Housing, Gold Loans, Construction Finance, Indirect Lending and Car Loan Distribution segments. It boast of an AUM of Rs 10320.4 Crore, with a strong distribution network of 736branches spread across 15 States and Union Territories.Capri Global Capital Limited was originally incorporated on November 1994 with the name Daiwa Securities Ltd. In May 19, 1999, the name of the company was changed from Daiwa Securities Ltd to Dover Securities Ltd. The Company is engaged in business of providing loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), providing long term finance for construction of residential houses in India, retail Lending in India and in providing ancillary services related to the said business activities.In April 2007, Rajesh Sharma and Money Matters (India) Pvt Ltd (Promoter Group Company) acquired majority stake in the company through a share purchase agreement. Thus, the new management took over the control of the Company. During the year 2007-08, the Company acquired 100% equit
Company FAQs

What is the Capri Global Capital Ltd share price today?

The Capri Global Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹185.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Capri Global Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capri Global Capital Ltd is ₹15319.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Capri Global Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Capri Global Capital Ltd is 61.76 and 4.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Capri Global Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capri Global Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capri Global Capital Ltd is ₹177.99 and ₹289.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Capri Global Capital Ltd?

Capri Global Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.31%, 3 Years at 16.43%, 1 Year at -1.19%, 6 Month at -10.41%, 3 Month at -6.33% and 1 Month at -8.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Capri Global Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Capri Global Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.89 %
Institutions - 15.62 %
Public - 14.49 %

