Summary

Capri Global Capital Limited (Earlier known Money Matters Financial Services Ltd.) is a BSE Listed non deposit taking NBFC primarily focused in the business of financial advisory services (debt syndication) and trading in debt securities. Since 2011, the Company , a diversified NBFC, is playing a crucial role in the financial inclusion of India. The Company primarily cater to the financial needs in theNorth and West India. Its diversified portfolio spans segments such as MSME, Affordable Housing, Gold Loans, Construction Finance, Indirect Lending and Car Loan Distribution segments. It boast of an AUM of Rs 10320.4 Crore, with a strong distribution network of 736branches spread across 15 States and Union Territories.Capri Global Capital Limited was originally incorporated on November 1994 with the name Daiwa Securities Ltd. In May 19, 1999, the name of the company was changed from Daiwa Securities Ltd to Dover Securities Ltd. The Company is engaged in business of providing loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), providing long term finance for construction of residential houses in India, retail Lending in India and in providing ancillary services related to the said business activities.In April 2007, Rajesh Sharma and Money Matters (India) Pvt Ltd (Promoter Group Company) acquired majority stake in the company through a share purchase agreement. Thus, the new management took over the control of the Company. During the year 2007-08, the Company acquired 100% equit

