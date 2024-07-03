Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹192.1
Prev. Close₹191.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.22
Day's High₹192.6
Day's Low₹185
52 Week's High₹289.25
52 Week's Low₹177.99
Book Value₹44.95
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,319.11
P/E61.76
EPS3.1
Divi. Yield0.08
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
82.49
41.23
35.13
35.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,478.2
3,329.28
1,754.32
1,592.21
Net Worth
3,560.69
3,370.51
1,789.45
1,627.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-92.28
86.39
-274.93
39.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,259.59
1,425.93
956.06
704.54
687.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,259.59
1,425.93
956.06
704.54
687.55
Other Operating Income
53.27
38.32
24.25
31.55
28.55
Other Income
1.34
1.65
1.44
1.05
3.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Sharma
Independent Director
Ajit Mohan Sharan
Independent Director
D R Dogra
Independent Director
Shishir Priyadarshi
Independent Director
Nupur Mukherjee
Chairman & Independent Directo
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yashesh Pankaj Bhatt
Independent Director
Subramanian Ranganathan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Capri Global Capital Ltd
Summary
Capri Global Capital Limited (Earlier known Money Matters Financial Services Ltd.) is a BSE Listed non deposit taking NBFC primarily focused in the business of financial advisory services (debt syndication) and trading in debt securities. Since 2011, the Company , a diversified NBFC, is playing a crucial role in the financial inclusion of India. The Company primarily cater to the financial needs in theNorth and West India. Its diversified portfolio spans segments such as MSME, Affordable Housing, Gold Loans, Construction Finance, Indirect Lending and Car Loan Distribution segments. It boast of an AUM of Rs 10320.4 Crore, with a strong distribution network of 736branches spread across 15 States and Union Territories.Capri Global Capital Limited was originally incorporated on November 1994 with the name Daiwa Securities Ltd. In May 19, 1999, the name of the company was changed from Daiwa Securities Ltd to Dover Securities Ltd. The Company is engaged in business of providing loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), providing long term finance for construction of residential houses in India, retail Lending in India and in providing ancillary services related to the said business activities.In April 2007, Rajesh Sharma and Money Matters (India) Pvt Ltd (Promoter Group Company) acquired majority stake in the company through a share purchase agreement. Thus, the new management took over the control of the Company. During the year 2007-08, the Company acquired 100% equit
Read More
The Capri Global Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹185.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capri Global Capital Ltd is ₹15319.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Capri Global Capital Ltd is 61.76 and 4.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capri Global Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capri Global Capital Ltd is ₹177.99 and ₹289.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Capri Global Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.31%, 3 Years at 16.43%, 1 Year at -1.19%, 6 Month at -10.41%, 3 Month at -6.33% and 1 Month at -8.08%.
