Capri Global Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,626.41
984.44
628.8
532.49
515.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,626.41
984.44
628.8
532.49
515.17
Other Operating Income
36.92
24.95
29.87
9.12
18.94
Other Income
0.78
1.5
14.7
8.63
3.31
Total Income
1,664.11
1,010.88
673.36
550.24
537.43
Total Expenditure
747.53
427.57
210.87
130.44
145.38
PBIDT
916.58
583.31
462.5
419.8
392.05
Interest
593.45
368.7
239.22
213.11
211.48
PBDT
323.13
214.61
223.28
206.69
180.57
Depreciation
64
24.76
6.16
6.83
7.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
78.08
53.6
58.13
54.16
45.45
Deferred Tax
-15.78
-3.5
-4.29
-4.06
0.92
Reported Profit After Tax
196.82
139.76
163.27
149.76
126.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
196.82
139.76
163.27
149.76
126.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
196.82
139.76
163.27
149.76
126.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.55
7.95
9.31
8.54
7.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
41.25
35.17
35.06
35.06
35.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
56.35
59.25
73.55
78.83
76.1
PBDTM(%)
19.86
21.8
35.5
38.81
35.05
PATM(%)
12.1
14.19
25.96
28.12
24.49
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.