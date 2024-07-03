Capri Global Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
736.21
705.49
631.59
593.03
541.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
736.21
705.49
631.59
593.03
541.65
Other Operating Income
15.43
12.14
17.04
12.38
15.56
Other Income
1.18
0.4
0.57
0.51
0.2
Total Income
752.81
718.03
649.2
605.92
557.4
Total Expenditure
289.05
325.48
276.36
270.5
252.39
PBIDT
463.77
392.55
372.84
335.42
305.01
Interest
310.51
271.07
242.45
220.92
195.84
PBDT
153.26
121.48
130.38
114.51
109.17
Depreciation
24.99
22.68
23.87
25.28
23.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
34.12
30.28
30.91
29.2
26.99
Deferred Tax
-2.83
-7.2
-6.98
-7.95
-6.21
Reported Profit After Tax
96.98
75.72
82.59
67.98
65.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
96.98
75.72
82.59
67.98
65.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
96.98
75.72
82.59
67.98
65.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.18
0.92
1
3.3
3.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
46.6
45.7
44.7
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
82.49
82.49
82.49
41.25
41.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
62.99
55.64
59.03
56.56
56.31
PBDTM(%)
20.81
17.21
20.64
19.3
20.15
PATM(%)
13.17
10.73
13.07
11.46
12.04
