Capri Global Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
82.49
41.23
35.13
35.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,478.2
3,329.28
1,754.32
1,592.21
Net Worth
3,560.69
3,370.51
1,789.45
1,627.27
Minority Interest
Debt
7,110.65
5,388.39
3,374.37
2,617.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.53
14.89
4.49
0.44
Total Liabilities
10,688.87
8,773.79
5,168.31
4,245.6
Fixed Assets
328.35
281.05
28.61
24.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
581.56
359.97
644.17
701.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
74.01
51.4
33.8
21.74
Networking Capital
-146.07
-311.14
-207.97
-230.59
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
98.1
32.14
8.16
1.51
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
200.68
196.18
64.05
33.58
Sundry Creditors
-80.56
-84.55
-27.22
-4.41
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-364.29
-454.91
-252.96
-261.27
Cash
228.84
1,458.08
92.7
163.89
Total Assets
1,066.69
1,839.36
591.31
681.53
