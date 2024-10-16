Capri Global Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-92.28
86.39
-274.93
39.58
Other operating items
Operating
-92.28
86.39
-274.93
39.58
Capital expenditure
3.34
19.64
4.55
8.63
Free cash flow
-88.94
106.03
-270.38
48.21
Equity raised
3,039.83
2,639.69
2,306.13
2,165.03
Investing
278.28
289.85
53.01
-41.99
Financing
555.59
900.35
829.09
641.97
Dividends paid
0
0
5.25
5.25
Net in cash
3,784.76
3,935.92
2,923.1
2,818.47
