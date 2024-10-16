iifl-logo-icon 1
Capri Global Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

182.81
(-4.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Capri Global FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-92.28

86.39

-274.93

39.58

Other operating items

Operating

-92.28

86.39

-274.93

39.58

Capital expenditure

3.34

19.64

4.55

8.63

Free cash flow

-88.94

106.03

-270.38

48.21

Equity raised

3,039.83

2,639.69

2,306.13

2,165.03

Investing

278.28

289.85

53.01

-41.99

Financing

555.59

900.35

829.09

641.97

Dividends paid

0

0

5.25

5.25

Net in cash

3,784.76

3,935.92

2,923.1

2,818.47

