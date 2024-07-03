Capri Global Capital Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,441.7
1,225.84
1,033.75
816.82
609.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,441.7
1,225.84
1,033.75
816.82
609.12
Other Operating Income
27.56
28.73
24.54
22.85
15.47
Other Income
1.57
1.07
0.27
0.2
1.46
Total Income
1,470.84
1,255.64
1,058.56
839.86
626.04
Total Expenditure
614.52
547.39
477.4
375.15
245.52
PBIDT
856.32
708.26
581.15
464.71
380.52
Interest
581.58
463.37
372.53
304.28
228.75
PBDT
274.75
244.89
208.62
160.43
151.77
Depreciation
47.67
49.15
38.72
33.75
10.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
64.4
60.11
48.88
18.29
45.98
Deferred Tax
-10.03
-14.93
-7.82
6.07
-6.71
Reported Profit After Tax
172.71
150.56
128.84
102.31
102.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
172.71
150.56
128.84
102.31
102.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
172.71
150.56
128.84
102.31
102.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.09
1.83
6.25
4.96
5.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
113.7
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
82.49
82.49
41.23
41.23
35.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
59.39
57.77
56.21
56.89
62.47
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
11.97
12.28
12.46
12.52
16.8
