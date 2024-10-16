Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
69.87%
69.88%
69.88%
69.88%
69.88%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
15.54%
15.62%
15.11%
15.02%
14.96%
Non-Institutions
14.58%
14.49%
14.99%
15.08%
15.15%
Total Non-Promoter
30.12%
30.11%
30.11%
30.11%
30.11%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
