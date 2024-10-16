Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Capri Global Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the following items: a. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half-year and quarter ended September 30 2024; b. Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs. 1000 crores through Private Placement/Public Issue. 1.Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the half-year and quarter ended September 30, 2024; 2.Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs.1,000 Crore through Public Issue in one or more tranches Half Yearly Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 16 Jul 2024

Capri Global Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 1. Confirmed and Approved Unaudited Quarterly Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Confirmed and Approved Raising of Funds upto Rs. 2000 crore by way of Equity shares / debt securities / convertible securities / any other securities through rights issue or preferential issue on private placement / public issue, including but not limited to issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institutions placement, External Commercial Borrowings or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including shareholders approval, if applicable (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 9 Apr 2024

CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 08 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results / Dividend. Capri Global Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Results, Recommend Dividend to Shareholders, Recommend Appointment of Statutory Auditors and other business related matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 - Noting of Completion of tenure of 3 Independent Directors

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 26 Dec 2023