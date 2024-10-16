iifl-logo-icon 1
Capri Global Capital Ltd Board Meeting

Capri Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Capri Global Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the following items: a. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half-year and quarter ended September 30 2024; b. Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs. 1000 crores through Private Placement/Public Issue. 1.Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the half-year and quarter ended September 30, 2024; 2.Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs.1,000 Crore through Public Issue in one or more tranches Half Yearly Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
Capri Global Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 1. Confirmed and Approved Unaudited Quarterly Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Confirmed and Approved Raising of Funds upto Rs. 2000 crore by way of Equity shares / debt securities / convertible securities / any other securities through rights issue or preferential issue on private placement / public issue, including but not limited to issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institutions placement, External Commercial Borrowings or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including shareholders approval, if applicable Read less.. 1. Confirmed and Approved Unaudited Quarterly Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Confirmed and Approved Raising of Funds upto Rs. 2000 crore by way of Equity shares / debt securities / convertible securities / any other securities through rights issue or preferential issue on private placement / public issue, including but not limited to issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institutions placement, External Commercial Borrowings or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including shareholders approval, if applicable Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20249 Apr 2024
CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 08 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results / Dividend. Capri Global Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Results, Recommend Dividend to Shareholders, Recommend Appointment of Statutory Auditors and other business related matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 - Noting of Completion of tenure of 3 Independent Directors
Board Meeting27 Jan 202426 Dec 2023
Capri Global Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the ended December 31 2023. CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 27 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 27 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Fund raising / Bonus / Stock split. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.01.2024) Outcome of the meeting of board of directors of Capri Global Capital Limited (the Company) held on January 27, 2024. Outcome of Board meeting - Bonus Issue Outcome of the Board Meeting - Stock Split (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024) Compliance under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

Capri Global: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

