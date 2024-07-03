Capri Global Capital Ltd Summary

Capri Global Capital Limited (Earlier known Money Matters Financial Services Ltd.) is a BSE Listed non deposit taking NBFC primarily focused in the business of financial advisory services (debt syndication) and trading in debt securities. Since 2011, the Company , a diversified NBFC, is playing a crucial role in the financial inclusion of India. The Company primarily cater to the financial needs in theNorth and West India. Its diversified portfolio spans segments such as MSME, Affordable Housing, Gold Loans, Construction Finance, Indirect Lending and Car Loan Distribution segments. It boast of an AUM of Rs 10320.4 Crore, with a strong distribution network of 736branches spread across 15 States and Union Territories.Capri Global Capital Limited was originally incorporated on November 1994 with the name Daiwa Securities Ltd. In May 19, 1999, the name of the company was changed from Daiwa Securities Ltd to Dover Securities Ltd. The Company is engaged in business of providing loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), providing long term finance for construction of residential houses in India, retail Lending in India and in providing ancillary services related to the said business activities.In April 2007, Rajesh Sharma and Money Matters (India) Pvt Ltd (Promoter Group Company) acquired majority stake in the company through a share purchase agreement. Thus, the new management took over the control of the Company. During the year 2007-08, the Company acquired 100% equity share capital of Money Matters Securities Pvt Ltd, a Promoter Group Company, engaged in stock broking business. Thus, Money Matters Securities Pvt. Ltd., became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from March 28, 2008.During the year 2008-09, the Company established Debt Trading Desk with a line of credit from Bank of India. Also, they established client relationships with premier business houses in the country. In April 15, 2008, the company promoted a new company Money Matters Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd as their wholly owned subsidiary. In November 18, 2008, they incorporated Money Matters Distribution Company Pvt Ltd for carrying on the business of distribution of Insurance and Mutual Fund products. In August 11, 2009, the company incorporated Money Matters Capital Pvt Ltd for carrying on the business of financing, money lending, bill discounting, factoring corporate lending and other types of lending activities with or without securities.In December 2009, the company entered into shareholders agreement and formed an equal equity joint venture with Milestone Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd under the name Capstone Capital Services Pvt Ltd for rendering investment advisory services to an investment fund.During the year 2010-11, Company formed two more wholly owned subsidiaries viz., Money Matters Research Private Limited and MoneyMatters Resources Private Limited, on January 22, 2010 and March 12, 2010, respectively.The Company had formed a joint venture with Milestone Group and acquired 50% stake in Capstone Capital Services Private Limited, an Asset Management Company rendering investment advisory services to Special Opportunities Fund (SOF). As a sponsor to SOF, it had invested Rs. 1,893.32 lacs against capital commitment of Rs 2,000 lacs and executed Shareholders Agreement with Milestone Capital Advisors Limited on December 16, 2009 for rendering investment advisory services to distress assets fund or such other specialsituation schemes of Milestone Private Equity Fund (SEBI registered domestic venture capital fund). The Company had subscribed to 499,999 equity shares of 10 each aggregating to 4,999,990/- in the Joint Venture entity viz. Capstone Capital Services Private Limited. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the SOF could not attract any third party capital contribution commitment from investors evenafter a period of nearly 12 months. Further for said reason IL&FS Trust Company Limited, a trustee to the Special Opportunity Fund (SOF) suggested that the Fund should initiate action for winding up. Considering the scenario, Company has executed the termination of shareholders agreement on February 05, 2011.In 2012, Money Matters Advisory Pte. Ltd., which incorporated in Singapore as a wholly owned subsidiary of Money Matters Research Private Limited, has been struck off from the register on 7th March, 2012. As on March 31, 2015, the Company had 6 subsidiariesAs on March 31, 2016, the Company had 2 subsidiaries. During year 2016, Capri Global Distribution Company Private Limited; Capri Global Finance Private Limited, Capri Global Investment Advisors Private Limited; and Capri Global Research Private Limited got merged with the Company. On September 11, 2015 the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Capri Global Distribution Company Private Limited, Capri Global Finance Private Limited, Capri Global Investment Advisors Private Limited and Capri Global Research Private Limited (Transferor Companies) with the Company, which became effective on October 19, 2015. The Appointed Date for the Merger Scheme being fixed as April 1, 2015.The Company along with its housing finance subsidiary increased reach to 84 locations spread over 8 states during 2018-19. As on March 31, 2019, the Company had the 4 subsidiaries, which comprised of Capri Global Housing Finance Limited, Capri Global Resources Private Limited; Capri Global Asset Reconstruction Private Limited; and Capri Global Capital (Mauritius) Limited. Of these, Capri Global Capital (Mauritius) Limited incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective on January 30, 2018. The Company infused Rs. 10,000 lakhs in the capital of Capri Global Housing Finance Limited by subscribing to its equity shares.The Company along with its wholly-owned subsidiary company viz. Capri Global Housing Finance Limited, increased their reach to 87 locations spread over 8 States during the year 2019-20. As on March 31, 2020, it had 2 subsidiaries namely, Capri Global Housing Finance Limited and Capri Global Resources Private Limited.The Company along with its wholly-owned subsidiary company viz. Capri Global Housing Finance Limited, had presence across 85 branches spread over 9 States during year 2020-21.During the year 2021-22, Company launched its car loan distribution business in January, 2021 and formed alliance with top 5 banks namely Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Yes Bank to distribute their new car loan products. The Company along with its wholly-owned subsidiary company viz. Capri Global Housing Finance Limited, had presence across 105 locations spread over 9 States during the year. It expanded product offerings through co-lending tie-ups for MSME and Affordable Housing loans. It commenced gold loan business with inauguration of 108 exclusive gold loan branches in August, 2022.During FY 2021-22, Company added 32 branches, taking the network to 117 branches. It operationalised five exclusive branches for Car Loan Distribution business at Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Surat and Bengaluru.During the period 2021-22, Company divested its holding from one of the subsidiary i.e Capri Global Resources Private Limited to Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, Promoter Group entity at a consideration of Rs. 2,76,250 i.e Rs 0.25 per share. Capri Global Resources Private Limited ceased be a subsidiary of the Company.During FY 2022-23, 619 new branches were added. The Company had 736 branches as of March 31, 2023. The Urban Retail branch network increased by 50 branches during the year, which now has 162 branches across 11 States and Union Territories. It launched the Gold Loan business in August 2022, with 108 branches. The network expanded to reach 562 branches across 8 States and Union Territories. During FY 2023, the Company expanded the co-lending partnership with State Bank of India to start offering MSME loans. Additionally, it got into co-lending agreements with Punjab and Sind Bank (MSME and Affordable Housing), and UCO Bank (Affordable Housing). The total co-lending partnerships stood at 3 for MSME and 3 for Affordable Housing across 4 leading commercial banks in 2023.During the year 2022-23, the Company expanded its car loan distribution footprint to 450 locations.