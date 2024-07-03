Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹799.4
Prev. Close₹790.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,209.54
Day's High₹799.4
Day's Low₹736
52 Week's High₹943.75
52 Week's Low₹600.05
Book Value₹194.79
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21,784.04
P/E23.82
EPS33.14
Divi. Yield0
TPG Asia sold almost 2 Crore shares of the company, totalling ₹1,606 Crore. Norwest Ventures sold over 80 lakh shares for ₹644 Crore.Read More
The offer price is set at ₹768, a 5% decrease from the closing price of ₹808. A 12-month lock-up term will apply to selling stockholders.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.24
29.14
29.13
25.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,166.91
4,310.4
3,681.22
2,292.53
Net Worth
5,196.15
4,339.54
3,710.35
2,318.18
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
THIRULOKCHAND VASAN
Chairman & Managing Director
DEENADAYALAN LAKSHMIPATHY
Independent Director
R Anand
Independent Director
Bhama Krishnamurthy
Independent Director
T T Srinivasaraghavan
Independent Director
Ramkumar Ramamoorthy
Joint Managing Director
Rangarajan Krishnan
Joint Managing Director
Srikanth Gopalakrishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shalini Baskaran
Summary
Five-Star Business Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Five-Star Business Credits Private Limited at Chennai, Tamil Nadu dated May 7, 1984. The Company converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed from Five-Star Business Credits Private Limited to Five-Star Business Credits Limited on October 3, 1988. Subsequently, Company changed its name of to Five-Star Business Finance Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on April 12, 2016, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued by the RoC on May 13, 2016. The Company is registered with the RBI to carry on the business of non-banking financial institution without accepting public deposits.The Company is an NBFC-ND-SI providing secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, each of whomare largely excluded by traditional financing institutions. Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with a strong presence in South India, all of its loans are secured by the borrowers property, predominantly being SORP. The Company is primarily engaged in providing loansfor business purposes, house renovation / extension purposes and other mortgage purposes. The Company had an extensive network of 311 branches, as of June 30, 2022 with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka being the key states. It started operations in Chennai, T
The Five-Star Business Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹742.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd is ₹21784.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd is 23.82 and 4.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Five-Star Business Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd is ₹600.05 and ₹943.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 17.28%, 1 Year at 9.22%, 6 Month at -4.37%, 3 Month at -3.37% and 1 Month at 24.91%.
