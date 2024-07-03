Summary

Five-Star Business Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Five-Star Business Credits Private Limited at Chennai, Tamil Nadu dated May 7, 1984. The Company converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed from Five-Star Business Credits Private Limited to Five-Star Business Credits Limited on October 3, 1988. Subsequently, Company changed its name of to Five-Star Business Finance Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on April 12, 2016, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued by the RoC on May 13, 2016. The Company is registered with the RBI to carry on the business of non-banking financial institution without accepting public deposits.The Company is an NBFC-ND-SI providing secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, each of whomare largely excluded by traditional financing institutions. Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with a strong presence in South India, all of its loans are secured by the borrowers property, predominantly being SORP. The Company is primarily engaged in providing loansfor business purposes, house renovation / extension purposes and other mortgage purposes. The Company had an extensive network of 311 branches, as of June 30, 2022 with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka being the key states. It started operations in Chennai, T

