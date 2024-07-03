iifl-logo-icon 1
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Share Price

742.4
(-6.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open799.4
  • Day's High799.4
  • 52 Wk High943.75
  • Prev. Close790.45
  • Day's Low736
  • 52 Wk Low 600.05
  • Turnover (lac)4,209.54
  • P/E23.82
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value194.79
  • EPS33.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21,784.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

799.4

Prev. Close

790.45

Turnover(Lac.)

4,209.54

Day's High

799.4

Day's Low

736

52 Week's High

943.75

52 Week's Low

600.05

Book Value

194.79

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21,784.04

P/E

23.82

EPS

33.14

Divi. Yield

0

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Corporate Action

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TPG pares stake worth ₹1,606 Crore in Five Star Business

TPG pares stake worth ₹1,606 Crore in Five Star Business

27 Sep 2024|02:27 PM

TPG Asia sold almost 2 Crore shares of the company, totalling ₹1,606 Crore. Norwest Ventures sold over 80 lakh shares for ₹644 Crore.

Five Star Business plans block deal worth ₹4,316.90 Crore

Five Star Business plans block deal worth ₹4,316.90 Crore

26 Sep 2024|09:49 AM

The offer price is set at ₹768, a 5% decrease from the closing price of ₹808. A 12-month lock-up term will apply to selling stockholders.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.91%

Foreign: 2.91%

Indian: 18.67%

Non-Promoter- 65.68%

Institutions: 65.68%

Non-Institutions: 12.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.24

29.14

29.13

25.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,166.91

4,310.4

3,681.22

2,292.53

Net Worth

5,196.15

4,339.54

3,710.35

2,318.18

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

THIRULOKCHAND VASAN

Chairman & Managing Director

DEENADAYALAN LAKSHMIPATHY

Independent Director

R Anand

Independent Director

Bhama Krishnamurthy

Independent Director

T T Srinivasaraghavan

Independent Director

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy

Joint Managing Director

Rangarajan Krishnan

Joint Managing Director

Srikanth Gopalakrishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shalini Baskaran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

Summary

Five-Star Business Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Five-Star Business Credits Private Limited at Chennai, Tamil Nadu dated May 7, 1984. The Company converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed from Five-Star Business Credits Private Limited to Five-Star Business Credits Limited on October 3, 1988. Subsequently, Company changed its name of to Five-Star Business Finance Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on April 12, 2016, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued by the RoC on May 13, 2016. The Company is registered with the RBI to carry on the business of non-banking financial institution without accepting public deposits.The Company is an NBFC-ND-SI providing secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, each of whomare largely excluded by traditional financing institutions. Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with a strong presence in South India, all of its loans are secured by the borrowers property, predominantly being SORP. The Company is primarily engaged in providing loansfor business purposes, house renovation / extension purposes and other mortgage purposes. The Company had an extensive network of 311 branches, as of June 30, 2022 with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka being the key states. It started operations in Chennai, T
Company FAQs

What is the Five-Star Business Finance Ltd share price today?

The Five-Star Business Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹742.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd is ₹21784.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd is 23.82 and 4.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Five-Star Business Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd is ₹600.05 and ₹943.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd?

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 17.28%, 1 Year at 9.22%, 6 Month at -4.37%, 3 Month at -3.37% and 1 Month at 24.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.59 %
Institutions - 65.69 %
Public - 12.72 %

