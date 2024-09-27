Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.24
29.14
29.13
25.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,166.91
4,310.4
3,681.22
2,292.53
Net Worth
5,196.15
4,339.54
3,710.35
2,318.18
Minority Interest
Debt
6,315.85
4,247.28
2,558.83
3,425.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.34
2.66
3.39
5.73
Total Liabilities
11,519.34
8,589.48
6,272.57
5,749.11
Fixed Assets
64.34
44.9
32.85
24.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
107.69
144.61
248.18
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
80.07
55.99
50.06
42.72
Networking Capital
-45.02
-151.73
-5.54
-33.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
131.76
-35.72
68.34
17.23
Sundry Creditors
-25.37
-20.09
-13
-8.67
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-151.41
-95.92
-60.88
-41.58
Cash
1,671.67
1,580.86
879.94
1,355.72
Total Assets
1,878.75
1,674.63
1,205.49
1,390.34
TPG Asia sold almost 2 Crore shares of the company, totalling ₹1,606 Crore. Norwest Ventures sold over 80 lakh shares for ₹644 Crore.Read More
The offer price is set at ₹768, a 5% decrease from the closing price of ₹808. A 12-month lock-up term will apply to selling stockholders.Read More
