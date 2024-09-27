iifl-logo-icon 1
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

676.85
(-5.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.24

29.14

29.13

25.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,166.91

4,310.4

3,681.22

2,292.53

Net Worth

5,196.15

4,339.54

3,710.35

2,318.18

Minority Interest

Debt

6,315.85

4,247.28

2,558.83

3,425.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

7.34

2.66

3.39

5.73

Total Liabilities

11,519.34

8,589.48

6,272.57

5,749.11

Fixed Assets

64.34

44.9

32.85

24.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

107.69

144.61

248.18

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

80.07

55.99

50.06

42.72

Networking Capital

-45.02

-151.73

-5.54

-33.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

131.76

-35.72

68.34

17.23

Sundry Creditors

-25.37

-20.09

-13

-8.67

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-151.41

-95.92

-60.88

-41.58

Cash

1,671.67

1,580.86

879.94

1,355.72

Total Assets

1,878.75

1,674.63

1,205.49

1,390.34

Five-Star Bus.Fi : related Articles

TPG pares stake worth ₹1,606 Crore in Five Star Business

TPG pares stake worth ₹1,606 Crore in Five Star Business

27 Sep 2024|02:27 PM

TPG Asia sold almost 2 Crore shares of the company, totalling ₹1,606 Crore. Norwest Ventures sold over 80 lakh shares for ₹644 Crore.

Read More
Five Star Business plans block deal worth ₹4,316.90 Crore

Five Star Business plans block deal worth ₹4,316.90 Crore

26 Sep 2024|09:49 AM

The offer price is set at ₹768, a 5% decrease from the closing price of ₹808. A 12-month lock-up term will apply to selling stockholders.

Read More

