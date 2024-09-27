|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|13 Sep 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on August 17, 2024 Update on Annual General Meeting Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for 40th Annual General Meeting held on September 13, 2024 Appointment of Joint Managing Directors Appointment of Statutory Auditors Issuance of Share Warrants on Preferential basis Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting held on September 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2024) Issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) through private placement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)
