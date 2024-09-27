iifl-logo-icon 1
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd AGM

648.3
(0.80%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:44:59 AM

Five-Star Bus.Fi CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Sep 202417 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on August 17, 2024 Update on Annual General Meeting Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for 40th Annual General Meeting held on September 13, 2024 Appointment of Joint Managing Directors Appointment of Statutory Auditors Issuance of Share Warrants on Preferential basis Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting held on September 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2024) Issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) through private placement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)

Five-Star Bus.Fi: Related News

TPG pares stake worth ₹1,606 Crore in Five Star Business

TPG pares stake worth ₹1,606 Crore in Five Star Business

27 Sep 2024|02:27 PM

TPG Asia sold almost 2 Crore shares of the company, totalling ₹1,606 Crore. Norwest Ventures sold over 80 lakh shares for ₹644 Crore.

Five Star Business plans block deal worth ₹4,316.90 Crore

Five Star Business plans block deal worth ₹4,316.90 Crore

26 Sep 2024|09:49 AM

The offer price is set at ₹768, a 5% decrease from the closing price of ₹808. A 12-month lock-up term will apply to selling stockholders.

