Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Board Meeting

675.25
(4.79%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:39:57 AM

Five-Star Bus.Fi CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Dec 202424 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting December 24, 2024 - Change in Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting29 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Five-Star Business Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements/results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and amendment to the articles of association of the Company. Outcome of the Board meeting held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, and submission of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 Amendment to the Articles of Association of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting17 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
Five-Star Business Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments/ securities and determination of issue price thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company Outcome of Board meeting held on August 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
Five-Star Business Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements/results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Submission of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Five-Star Business Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements/results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, amongst other items Change in Statutory Auditors effective from conclusion of 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting29 Feb 202420 Feb 2024
Five-Star Business Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of Non -Convertible Debentures through Private Placement in one or more tranches and/or series from time to time amongst other items. Considered and approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto INR 2,500 Crores through private placement, in one or more tranches and/or series from time to time. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
Five-Star Business Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements/results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board meeting held on Thursday, February 01, 2024, and submission of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Five-Star Bus.Fi: Related News

TPG pares stake worth ₹1,606 Crore in Five Star Business

TPG pares stake worth ₹1,606 Crore in Five Star Business

27 Sep 2024|02:27 PM

TPG Asia sold almost 2 Crore shares of the company, totalling ₹1,606 Crore. Norwest Ventures sold over 80 lakh shares for ₹644 Crore.

Five Star Business plans block deal worth ₹4,316.90 Crore

Five Star Business plans block deal worth ₹4,316.90 Crore

26 Sep 2024|09:49 AM

The offer price is set at ₹768, a 5% decrease from the closing price of ₹808. A 12-month lock-up term will apply to selling stockholders.

