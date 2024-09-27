Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Outcome of the Board meeting December 24, 2024 - Change in Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Five-Star Business Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements/results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and amendment to the articles of association of the Company. Outcome of the Board meeting held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, and submission of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 Amendment to the Articles of Association of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

Five-Star Business Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments/ securities and determination of issue price thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company Outcome of Board meeting held on August 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Five-Star Business Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements/results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Submission of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Five-Star Business Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements/results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, amongst other items Change in Statutory Auditors effective from conclusion of 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

Five-Star Business Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of Non -Convertible Debentures through Private Placement in one or more tranches and/or series from time to time amongst other items. Considered and approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto INR 2,500 Crores through private placement, in one or more tranches and/or series from time to time. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 17 Jan 2024