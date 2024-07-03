Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹297
Prev. Close₹296.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,171.32
Day's High₹298.4
Day's Low₹286
52 Week's High₹401.65
52 Week's Low₹286.25
Book Value₹73.29
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,367.16
P/E29.25
EPS10.15
Divi. Yield1.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
108.74
107.74
103.76
95.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,299.21
3,002.9
2,662.14
1,795.43
Net Worth
3,407.95
3,110.64
2,765.9
1,891.09
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,365.18
1,093.36
814.68
639.58
500.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,365.18
1,093.36
814.68
639.58
500.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.67
40.28
25.53
18.63
23.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
MUNUSWAMY ANANDAN
Independent Director
KANDHERI MUNUSWAMY MOHANDASS
Independent Director
SANKARAN KRISHNAMURTHY
Independent Director
Krishnamurthy Vijayan
Independent Director
MONA KACHHWAHA
Independent Director
Kannan Vellur Gopalaraghavan
Nominee
Sumir Chadha
Nominee
K P Balaraj
Managing Director
P. Balaji
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
Summary
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited was incorporated on December 11, 2009 with the primary objective of carrying on the business of providing long term housing finance to meet the housing needs of the low and middle-income segment in the country. The Company is engaged in providing loans for non-housing finance activities in the form of Loan Against Properties (LAP). The Company received the Certificate of Registration from the National Housing Bank (NHB) on 31 May 2010 to commence the business of Housing Finance without accepting public deposits. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was received from the Registrar of Companies on 25 June 2010. The Company has a wholly owned subsidiary, Aptus Finance India Private Limited, which is a Non- Banking Finance Company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and engaged in the business providing finance in the form of loan against immovable properties.During the year 2016-17, the Company had allotted 15,911,765 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 160 per share on preferential basis to Westbridge Cross Over Fund LLC (14,441,176 shares) and India Financial Inclusion Fund (1,470,589 shares) vide Share Subscription Agreement dated 31 August 2016. As at 31 March 2018, the total assets under management(AUM) increased to Rs. 1,411 crores as against Rs. 846 crores previous year thereby registering a growth of 67%. During the year the distribution network, in addition to Tamil Nadu, and got expanded in the state
The Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹287.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd is ₹14367.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd is 29.25 and 4.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd is ₹286.25 and ₹401.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.06%, 3 Years at -5.20%, 1 Year at -8.38%, 6 Month at -13.54%, 3 Month at -12.79% and 1 Month at -7.91%.
