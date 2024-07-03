iifl-logo-icon 1
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd Share Price

287.45
(-3.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open297
  • Day's High298.4
  • 52 Wk High401.65
  • Prev. Close296.9
  • Day's Low286
  • 52 Wk Low 286.25
  • Turnover (lac)2,171.32
  • P/E29.25
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value73.29
  • EPS10.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,367.16
  • Div. Yield1.51
No Records Found

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

297

Prev. Close

296.9

Turnover(Lac.)

2,171.32

Day's High

298.4

Day's Low

286

52 Week's High

401.65

52 Week's Low

286.25

Book Value

73.29

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,367.16

P/E

29.25

EPS

10.15

Divi. Yield

1.51

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 15 Nov, 2024

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.50%

Foreign: 30.50%

Indian: 23.40%

Non-Promoter- 31.93%

Institutions: 31.93%

Non-Institutions: 14.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

108.74

107.74

103.76

95.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,299.21

3,002.9

2,662.14

1,795.43

Net Worth

3,407.95

3,110.64

2,765.9

1,891.09

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,365.18

1,093.36

814.68

639.58

500.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,365.18

1,093.36

814.68

639.58

500.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

51.67

40.28

25.53

18.63

23.39

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

MUNUSWAMY ANANDAN

Independent Director

KANDHERI MUNUSWAMY MOHANDASS

Independent Director

SANKARAN KRISHNAMURTHY

Independent Director

Krishnamurthy Vijayan

Independent Director

MONA KACHHWAHA

Independent Director

Kannan Vellur Gopalaraghavan

Nominee

Sumir Chadha

Nominee

K P Balaraj

Managing Director

P. Balaji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd

Summary

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited was incorporated on December 11, 2009 with the primary objective of carrying on the business of providing long term housing finance to meet the housing needs of the low and middle-income segment in the country. The Company is engaged in providing loans for non-housing finance activities in the form of Loan Against Properties (LAP). The Company received the Certificate of Registration from the National Housing Bank (NHB) on 31 May 2010 to commence the business of Housing Finance without accepting public deposits. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was received from the Registrar of Companies on 25 June 2010. The Company has a wholly owned subsidiary, Aptus Finance India Private Limited, which is a Non- Banking Finance Company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and engaged in the business providing finance in the form of loan against immovable properties.During the year 2016-17, the Company had allotted 15,911,765 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 160 per share on preferential basis to Westbridge Cross Over Fund LLC (14,441,176 shares) and India Financial Inclusion Fund (1,470,589 shares) vide Share Subscription Agreement dated 31 August 2016. As at 31 March 2018, the total assets under management(AUM) increased to Rs. 1,411 crores as against Rs. 846 crores previous year thereby registering a growth of 67%. During the year the distribution network, in addition to Tamil Nadu, and got expanded in the state
Company FAQs

What is the Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd share price today?

The Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹287.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd is ₹14367.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd is 29.25 and 4.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd is ₹286.25 and ₹401.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd?

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.06%, 3 Years at -5.20%, 1 Year at -8.38%, 6 Month at -13.54%, 3 Month at -12.79% and 1 Month at -7.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.91 %
Institutions - 31.94 %
Public - 14.16 %

