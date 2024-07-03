Summary

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited was incorporated on December 11, 2009 with the primary objective of carrying on the business of providing long term housing finance to meet the housing needs of the low and middle-income segment in the country. The Company is engaged in providing loans for non-housing finance activities in the form of Loan Against Properties (LAP). The Company received the Certificate of Registration from the National Housing Bank (NHB) on 31 May 2010 to commence the business of Housing Finance without accepting public deposits. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was received from the Registrar of Companies on 25 June 2010. The Company has a wholly owned subsidiary, Aptus Finance India Private Limited, which is a Non- Banking Finance Company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and engaged in the business providing finance in the form of loan against immovable properties.During the year 2016-17, the Company had allotted 15,911,765 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 160 per share on preferential basis to Westbridge Cross Over Fund LLC (14,441,176 shares) and India Financial Inclusion Fund (1,470,589 shares) vide Share Subscription Agreement dated 31 August 2016. As at 31 March 2018, the total assets under management(AUM) increased to Rs. 1,411 crores as against Rs. 846 crores previous year thereby registering a growth of 67%. During the year the distribution network, in addition to Tamil Nadu, and got expanded in the state

