Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
108.74
107.74
103.76
95.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,299.21
3,002.9
2,662.14
1,795.43
Net Worth
3,407.95
3,110.64
2,765.9
1,891.09
Minority Interest
Debt
3,992.66
3,480.84
2,346.72
2,174.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.84
12.14
0
4.97
Total Liabilities
7,414.45
6,603.62
5,112.62
4,070.52
Fixed Assets
21.92
15.27
11.97
9.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
207.43
205.33
254.51
204.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
35.56
29.02
25.52
19.87
Networking Capital
-11.49
-4.49
-21.16
-12.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
23.6
32.8
21.81
11.51
Sundry Creditors
-1.88
-8.27
-4.94
-1.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-33.21
-29.02
-38.03
-22.27
Cash
266.35
430.21
431.23
417.27
Total Assets
519.77
675.34
702.07
639.19
