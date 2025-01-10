iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd Balance Sheet

282
(-2.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

108.74

107.74

103.76

95.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,299.21

3,002.9

2,662.14

1,795.43

Net Worth

3,407.95

3,110.64

2,765.9

1,891.09

Minority Interest

Debt

3,992.66

3,480.84

2,346.72

2,174.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

13.84

12.14

0

4.97

Total Liabilities

7,414.45

6,603.62

5,112.62

4,070.52

Fixed Assets

21.92

15.27

11.97

9.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

207.43

205.33

254.51

204.66

Deferred Tax Asset Net

35.56

29.02

25.52

19.87

Networking Capital

-11.49

-4.49

-21.16

-12.17

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

23.6

32.8

21.81

11.51

Sundry Creditors

-1.88

-8.27

-4.94

-1.41

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-33.21

-29.02

-38.03

-22.27

Cash

266.35

430.21

431.23

417.27

Total Assets

519.77

675.34

702.07

639.19

Aptus Value Hou. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.