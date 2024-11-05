Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 18 Oct 2024

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Proposal for payment of Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 and to fix Record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend if declared by the Board. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 05Th November 2024 The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share (100%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has the fixed record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend as Friday, 15th November 2024 (Record date). Accordingly, the interim dividend will be paid to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the Record date. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before 30th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. We hereby inform that the Board at its meeting held on August 01, 2024 has considered and approved the events as enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i)the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. (ii)Payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 and to fix Record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend if declared by the Board; and (iii)Raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis in one or more tranches/issues/series as per the business requirement of the Company. We hereby inform that Board at its meeting held on 03rd May, 2024 has considered and approved the following events as enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024) The Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 03, 2024 has considered and approved the issuance of Non-convertible Debentures aggregating to INR 2,250 crores through private placement in one or more tranches and/or series from time to time (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.05.2024)

