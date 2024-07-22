AGM 14/08/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the newspaper advertisements published in Business Standard and Makkal Kural on July 22, 2024 in connection with the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14, 2024 at 11:00 am (IST) through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024) Proceedings of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30 and 51 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Submission of Voting Results of 15th AGM along with Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.08.2024)