Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd Summary

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited was incorporated on December 11, 2009 with the primary objective of carrying on the business of providing long term housing finance to meet the housing needs of the low and middle-income segment in the country. The Company is engaged in providing loans for non-housing finance activities in the form of Loan Against Properties (LAP). The Company received the Certificate of Registration from the National Housing Bank (NHB) on 31 May 2010 to commence the business of Housing Finance without accepting public deposits. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was received from the Registrar of Companies on 25 June 2010. The Company has a wholly owned subsidiary, Aptus Finance India Private Limited, which is a Non- Banking Finance Company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and engaged in the business providing finance in the form of loan against immovable properties.During the year 2016-17, the Company had allotted 15,911,765 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 160 per share on preferential basis to Westbridge Cross Over Fund LLC (14,441,176 shares) and India Financial Inclusion Fund (1,470,589 shares) vide Share Subscription Agreement dated 31 August 2016. As at 31 March 2018, the total assets under management(AUM) increased to Rs. 1,411 crores as against Rs. 846 crores previous year thereby registering a growth of 67%. During the year the distribution network, in addition to Tamil Nadu, and got expanded in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. As of 31 March 2018, Aptus had presence in 115 locations as against 80 in the previous year. The Year 2017-18 saw Aptus further diversify its debt funding by issuing Debentures (Rs. 200 crores) to Mutual Funds in addition to funding from various private sector banks and IFC. Apart from this, National Housing Bank also increased their refinance exposure to the Company to around Rs. 164 crores. As on 31 March 2018, 44% of borrowings were from leading private sector banks, 24% of borrowings were from Mutual Funds, 20% of borrowings were from NHB and 12% of borrowings were from IFC (World Bank Group).As at 31 March 2019, the total assets under management(AUM) increased to Rs 2,244 crore as against Rs 1,413 crore previous year thereby registering a growth of 59%. During the year the distribution network, in addition to Tamilnadu, got expanded in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. As of 31 March 2019, Aptus had presence in 143 locations as against 115 in the previous year.During the year 2018 - 19, Aptus focused on building a strong and diversified borrowing profile coupled with focus on reducing the cost of funds. While the bigger HFCs have always had options of more diversified funding profiles, including deposits and NCDs etc., the new HFCs like Aptus had to depend on banks and NHB for its funding needs. As on 31 March 2019, 46% of borrowings were from leading private sector banks, 32% of borrowings were from Mutual Funds, 9.% of borrowings were from NHB and 13% of borrowings were from IFC (World Bank Group).Sanctions during the year 2018-19 were Rs 1,216 crore as compared with the sanctions of Rs 835 crore during the previous year. Loan disbursements during the year were Rs 1,100 crore as compared with the disbursements of Rs 750 crore during the previous year representing a growth of 47%. Aptus continued its focus on Low and Middle Income families in Tier II and III cities and the disbursement of Rs 1,100 crore benefited more than 15,000 families.During the FY2020,the Company has allotted 1,52,08,121 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 516.03 per share and 15,00,000 partly paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each (Paid-up to the extent of Re 1 per share) on preferential basis. The total Assets under Management(AUM) of Aptus stood at Rs 3183 crore as at 31 March 2020 as against Rs 2244 crore as at 31 March 2019, thereby registering a growth of 42%. During the year 2019-20, the Company sanctioned loans worth Rs 1492 crore as compared with the sanctions of Rs 1216 crore during the previous year. The Company disbursed loans worth Rs 1280 crore during the year as compared with the disbursements of Rs 1100 crore during the previous year, representing a growth of 17%.The Financial year 2019-20 was not a good year for raising funds for Housing Finance Industry post ILFS issue and fall of one of the big HFCs. With the liquidity squeeze in the market and reluctance of most of the banks to fund to NBFCs, including HFCs, most of the HFCs raised significant funding through sell-down of their loan assets under either the securitization or direct assignment route. Some of the larger HFCs have also resorted to ECB issuances. As on 31 March 2020, 64% of term loans were from banks and NHB and 36% were from debt capital market, majority from DFIs like IFC and mutual funds.During the year 2019-20, the Company expanded its distribution network in every state where it operates. The distribution network stood at 175 branches as at the end of 31 March 2020 as compared to 143 branches in the previous year.The total Assets Under Management(AUM) of Aptus stood at Rs 4068 crore as at 31 March 2021 as against Rs 3179 crore as at 31 March 2020, thereby registering a growth of 28%.During the year 2020-21, the Company sanctioned loans worth Rs 1404 crore as compared with the sanctions of Rs 1492 crore during the previous year. The Company disbursed loans worth Rs 1298 crore during the year which was about the same as compared to the disbursements made during the previous year in spite of Covid-19 outbreak. The growth during the year was subdued due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.During the year 2020 - 21, resources were mobilized in the form of Loans to the extent of Rs 952 crore which was raised from various banks and NHB. All these loans were long term loans with tenor of 6 to 7 years. During the year, the funding from NHB was increased by Rs 332 crore making the borrowings from NHB 23% of total borrowings as on 31 March 2021 as compared with 13% as on 31 March 2020. As on 31 March 2020, 54% of borrowings were from banks and 23% were from NHB and the balance 23% were from debt capital market, majority from DFIs like IFC and mutual funds.During the year 2020-21, Company expanded its distribution network in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which stood at 190 branches as at the end of March 31, 2021. Total Assets under Management of the Company stood at Rs. 4068 crores as at March 31, 2021.The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on 05 May 2021 and shareholders in the EGM held on 06 May 2021 approved the sub-division of shares from Rs 10 to Rs 2 per share and subsequently the face value has been splited from Rs 10 to Rs 2. During the second quarter of FY2022,in August 2021,the company came out with an IPO comprises the fresh issue of Rs 500 crore which would be utilized towards fully augmenting the tier I capital requirements of the company. The offer for sale is comprised of 64,590,695 equity shares amounting to Rs 2,280 crore. The company allotted 78755001 shares of Rs 2 each at a price band of Rs 346-353 per share and these shares were listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd on 24 August 2021.During the year 2021-22, the Company expanded distribution network in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which stood at 208 branches as at the end of March 31, 2022. It commenced operations in the State of Odisha by opening first branch in Brahmapur.During the year 2021-22, Company completed Rs. 2,780 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), of equity shares comprising of fresh issue of shares and offer for sale which was opened on August 10 to August 12. The Company raised an amount of Rs. 500 crores through fresh issue of shares and accordingly, the Equity Shares of the Company got listed on the BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on August 24, 2021.As on March 31, 2022, 50% of borrowings were from banks and 32% were from NHB and the balance 18% were from debt capital market, majority from DFIs like IFC and mutual funds.Total Assets under Management of the Company stood at Rs. 5180 crores as at March 31, 2022.During the year 2022-23, the Company expanded its distribution network by adding 23 branches in the States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha, which stood at 231 branches as at the end of March 31, 2023.The Total Assets under Management of Aptus stood at Rs 6,738 crores as at March 31, 2023.As on March 31, 2023, 60% of borrowings were from banks and 26% were from NHB and the balance 10% were from debt capital market, majority from DFIs like IFC and mutual funds. As of Mar23, the Company had a robust liquidity of Rs 1,136 crores, including an undrawn sanction of Rs 625 crores from NHB and banks.