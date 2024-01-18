Dividend 5 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024 2 100 Interim

Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 05Th November 2024 The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share (100%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has the fixed record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend as Friday, 15th November 2024 (Record date). Accordingly, the interim dividend will be paid to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the Record date. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before 30th November 2024.

Dividend 3 May 2024 15 May 2024 15 May 2024 2.5 125 Interim

The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share (125%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24.

Dividend 1 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024 2 100 Interim