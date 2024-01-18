|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|5 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|2
|100
|Interim
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 05Th November 2024 The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share (100%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has the fixed record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend as Friday, 15th November 2024 (Record date). Accordingly, the interim dividend will be paid to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the Record date. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before 30th November 2024.
|Dividend
|3 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|2.5
|125
|Interim
|The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share (125%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24.
|Dividend
|1 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|2
|100
|Interim
|The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share (100%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Further, the Board has fixed Friday, 09th February 2024 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. Accordingly, the interim dividend will be paid to those members whose names appear in the Register of members as on 09th February 2024. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before 29th February 2024.
