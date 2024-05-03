To the Members of

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income , the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Impairment on Financial Instruments based on Expected Credit Loss model Read and assessed the Companys accounting policies for the impairment of financial instruments and their compliance with Ind AS 109. We have reviewed the board policy on ECL and management overlay. Ind AS 109 Financial instruments requires the Company to provide for impairment of its financial instruments. We have evaluated the management response upon implementation of various RBI circulars and tested the implementation of requirements as per these circulars on sample basis. Management estimates impairment provision using Expected Credit loss model (ECL) for the loan exposure as per the Board approved policy. We also performed end to end process walkthroughs to identify the key systems, applications and controls used in the ECL processes. ECL involves an estimation and a significant degree of judgement by the management for development of ECL model and its corresponding application in the ECL model. Evaluated the reasonableness of the management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimation and related assumptions and tested the controls around data extraction and validation. These judgement and estimates include: We tested the operating effectiveness of the controls for staging of loans and advances based on their past-due status. • Estimating the behavioral life of the product Tested a sample of performing (stage I) loans to assess whether any Significant Increase in Credit Risk indicators were present requiring them to be classified under higher stages. • Data inputs in relation to ECL model We tested the arithmetical accuracy of computation of ECL provision performed by the Company. • Application of the macroeconomic factors on a forward- looking basis. We assessed the disclosures included in the Ind-AS financial statements with respect to such allowance / estimate are in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 109 and Ind AS 107 Financial Instruments: Disclosures and also as per RBI Guidelines. • Modification of assets in terms of restructuring • Determination of loan book segmentation based on homogeneity, probability of defaults, loss given defaults and exposure at default. • Management Overlay based on risk assessment and qualitative factors. • Compliance with RBI circulars and assess the level of credit impairment of financial instrument. • Disclosures as required by IND AS 109 and RBI Circular IT Systems and Controls The information system is a critical component of Companys operations, enabling efficient processing of transactions, safeguarding of information, and supporting decision- making. The Groups key financial accounting and reporting processes are highly dependent on information systems. Our audit procedures include: The IT infrastructure is critical for effective and efficient functioning of the Companys business operations as well as for timely and accurate financial reporting. • Assessment and identification of key IT applications, and further verifying, testing, and reviewing the design and operating effectiveness of the IT system on the basis of reports /returns and other financial and non- financial information generated from the system on a test check basis. As such, it is important for us to evaluate the effectiveness of information system controls to ensure the correctness, integrity, availability, and confidentiality of data. • Obtained an understanding of the IT control environment, IT policies during the audit period. We identified ‘IT systems and controls including audit trail (audit log) as key audit matter because of the pervasive nature of IT environment and the scale and complexity of the IT architecture. • Testing IT general controls related to User Change Management Controls, Information Security Controls, Log management and Data backup and application controls. Due to the pervasive nature and complexity of the IT environment as well as its significance in relation to accurate and timely financial reporting We identified ‘IT systems and controls including audit trail (audit log) as key audit matter. • Evaluated the extent to which the controls are designed and implemented to mitigate the risk of material misstatement in financial reporting.

4. Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. The above information is not made available to us as at the date of this Auditors report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

II. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. As disclosed by the company in note 28.2 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has no pending litigations as at March 31, 2024, which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. As stated in Note 20.2.5 to the standalone financial statements,

• The interim dividend declared and paid by the company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

• The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 3rd May 2024, have declared the interim dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024. The amount of dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software(s) for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software(s). Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For T R Chadha & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No.

006711N/N500028

Sheshu Samudrala

Partner

Membership No. 235031

UDIN: 24235031BKCTTI3844

Place: Chennai

Date: May 03, 2024

Annexure – A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that;

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of use assets;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of these Property, Plant and Equipment which in our opinion, reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. For the assets where physical verification exercise was completed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) The title deeds of the immovable properties disclosed in the standalone financial statements included under property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company;

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year;

(e) As disclosed by the company in Note 48 (b), no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder;

ii (a) The Company is a service company primarily engaged in lending business. Accordingly, it does not hold any inventories. Thus, the provision of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs.5 crore in aggregate during the year from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with such Banks and Financial institutions. As disclosed by the company in Note 14 and as verified by us, the same are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company;

iii. The Company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, and the details are mentioned in the following table Amount Rs.in Lakhs

Particulars Investment Guarantee or security to Banks on behalf of Subsidiary Loans Advances in the nature of loans The Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiary Nil 54,000 27,000 Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiary 15,048 63,131 28,000 Nil

(a) Since the Company is principally engaged in providing loans reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the investment made, loans granted, guarantee given during the year are prima facie not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

(c) In respect of loans and advances in nature of loans, granted by the Company during the normal course of its business, having regard to the voluminous nature of loan transactions, it is not practicable to furnish entity-wise details of amount, due date for repayment or receipt and the extent of delay in this report (as suggested in the Guidance Note on CARO 2020, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for reporting under this clause), in respect of loans and advances which were not repaid / paid when they were due or were repaid / paid with a delay. Further for loans where there are delays or defaults in repayment of principal and / or payment of interest as at the balance sheet date, the summary of the same are disclosed by Management in Note 35.6.4 of Notes to Financial Statements.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date is as reported in Note 35.6.4 of notes of the standalone financial statements.

The total amount in stage III amounts to Rs. 7,213.69 lakhs with respect to 1119 Borrowers. The Company has generally taken reasonable steps in its normal course of business for recovery of overdue principal and interest in respect of such loans;

(e) As Company is principally engaged in providing loans, hence the reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable;

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances, in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

iv The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed there under apply. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

vi The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

vii (a) The amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, cess and other applicable statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, cess and other applicable statutory dues which were in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of goods and service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax and other statutory dues applicable to the Company which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii According to the information and explanations provided to us, no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

ix (a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings to or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, during the year;

(b) As disclosed by the company in note 48 (c), the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) Term loans availed by the Company during the year have been generally applied for the purpose for which they were obtained other than temporary deployment in fixed deposit pending application.;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on overall examination of standalone financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company have one wholly owned subsidiary. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

x (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

xi (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report;

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year; xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable;

xiii In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to all applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company for the period under audit;

xv During the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi (a) As the Company is a Non-Banking Financial institution and registered under National Housing Bank (NHB) Act, 1987, it has been exempted from the requirement of registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act; 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has a valid certificate of registration from National Housing Bank;

(c) The Company is not a core investment company and hence reporting under clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the group does not have any core investment company as a part of the group;

xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due;

xx (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months of the expiry of the said financial year in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has not transferred the unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the Balance Sheet date out of the amounts that was required to be spent during the year, to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 till the date of our report. However, the time period for such transfer i.e., six months from the expiry of the financial year as permitted under the second proviso to section 135(5) of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, as disclosed by the management in Note 38(i), the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount to a Special account before the date of this report and within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

xxi According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the CARO report issued by the auditors of the subsidiary included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company, to which reporting under CARO is applicable, provided to us by the Management of the Company and based on the identification of matters of qualifications or adverse remarks in their CARO reports by the subsidiary auditors and provided to us, we report that the auditors of such companies have not reported any qualifications or adverse remarks in their CARO report.

Annexure – B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Aptus Value Housing

Finance India Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

