Summary

IFCI Limited was incorporated on May 21, 1993 as a Public Limited Company under the name The Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana and got Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 24, 1993. Accordingly, the Undertaking of Industrial Finance Corporation of India was transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from July 1, 1993 vide notification issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs (Banking Division) on June 7, 1993. Subsequently, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 27, 1999 upon change of name to IFCI Limited was received from the RoC. Subsequently, during the year 1999, its name was changed to IFCI Limited and an amended Certificate of Incorporation was obtained from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana.The Company provide financial support for the diversified growth of Industries across the spectrum. The financing activities cover various kinds of projects such as airports, roads, telecom, power, real estate, manufacturing, services sector and such other allied industries. The Company is engaged in project financing, infrastructure development, debt and equity underwriting and syndication, venture capital, stock broking and merchant banking, factoring, asset reconstruction, tourism finance, micro finance, corporate and infrastructure advisory, technical consultancy and management education. Financial products include Short-term

