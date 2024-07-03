SectorFinance
Open₹61.58
Prev. Close₹61.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,221.35
Day's High₹62.24
Day's Low₹57.78
52 Week's High₹91.4
52 Week's Low₹29.15
Book Value₹4.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,166.67
P/E438.57
EPS0.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,989.61
2,595.93
2,102.99
2,095.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,775.41
-1,969.83
-1,657.54
276.11
Net Worth
1,214.2
626.1
445.45
2,372.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-672.74
1,092.49
-5,008.73
305.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,986.58
1,694.64
1,552.22
2,066.36
2,873.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,986.58
1,694.64
1,552.22
2,066.36
2,873.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
131.33
33.73
43.44
29.82
31.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arvind Sahay
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
NARAYANASWAMY BALAKRISHNAN
Non Executive Director
Surendra Behera
Non Executive Director
Arvind Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Sharma
Deputy Managing Director
Rahul Bhave
Nominee (Govt)
Jitendra Asati
Nominee (Govt)
Surjith Karthikeyan
Independent Director
Umesh Garg
Reports by IFCI Ltd
Summary
IFCI Limited was incorporated on May 21, 1993 as a Public Limited Company under the name The Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana and got Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 24, 1993. Accordingly, the Undertaking of Industrial Finance Corporation of India was transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from July 1, 1993 vide notification issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs (Banking Division) on June 7, 1993. Subsequently, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 27, 1999 upon change of name to IFCI Limited was received from the RoC. Subsequently, during the year 1999, its name was changed to IFCI Limited and an amended Certificate of Incorporation was obtained from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana.The Company provide financial support for the diversified growth of Industries across the spectrum. The financing activities cover various kinds of projects such as airports, roads, telecom, power, real estate, manufacturing, services sector and such other allied industries. The Company is engaged in project financing, infrastructure development, debt and equity underwriting and syndication, venture capital, stock broking and merchant banking, factoring, asset reconstruction, tourism finance, micro finance, corporate and infrastructure advisory, technical consultancy and management education. Financial products include Short-term
Read More
The IFCI Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IFCI Ltd is ₹15166.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IFCI Ltd is 438.57 and 15.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IFCI Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IFCI Ltd is ₹29.15 and ₹91.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IFCI Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.50%, 3 Years at 54.32%, 1 Year at 111.62%, 6 Month at 1.09%, 3 Month at -0.98% and 1 Month at -6.38%.
