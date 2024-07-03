iifl-logo-icon 1
IFCI Ltd Share Price

58.03
(-5.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open61.58
  • Day's High62.24
  • 52 Wk High91.4
  • Prev. Close61.37
  • Day's Low57.78
  • 52 Wk Low 29.15
  • Turnover (lac)4,221.35
  • P/E438.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.4
  • EPS0.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,166.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IFCI Ltd KEY RATIOS

IFCI Ltd Corporate Action

19 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

IFCI Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IFCI Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.72%

Non-Promoter- 7.25%

Institutions: 7.25%

Non-Institutions: 21.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IFCI Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,989.61

2,595.93

2,102.99

2,095.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,775.41

-1,969.83

-1,657.54

276.11

Net Worth

1,214.2

626.1

445.45

2,372.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-672.74

1,092.49

-5,008.73

305.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,986.58

1,694.64

1,552.22

2,066.36

2,873.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,986.58

1,694.64

1,552.22

2,066.36

2,873.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

131.33

33.73

43.44

29.82

31.78

View Annually Results

IFCI Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IFCI Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arvind Sahay

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

NARAYANASWAMY BALAKRISHNAN

Non Executive Director

Surendra Behera

Non Executive Director

Arvind Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Sharma

Deputy Managing Director

Rahul Bhave

Nominee (Govt)

Jitendra Asati

Nominee (Govt)

Surjith Karthikeyan

Independent Director

Umesh Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IFCI Ltd

Summary

IFCI Limited was incorporated on May 21, 1993 as a Public Limited Company under the name The Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana and got Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 24, 1993. Accordingly, the Undertaking of Industrial Finance Corporation of India was transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from July 1, 1993 vide notification issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs (Banking Division) on June 7, 1993. Subsequently, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 27, 1999 upon change of name to IFCI Limited was received from the RoC. Subsequently, during the year 1999, its name was changed to IFCI Limited and an amended Certificate of Incorporation was obtained from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana.The Company provide financial support for the diversified growth of Industries across the spectrum. The financing activities cover various kinds of projects such as airports, roads, telecom, power, real estate, manufacturing, services sector and such other allied industries. The Company is engaged in project financing, infrastructure development, debt and equity underwriting and syndication, venture capital, stock broking and merchant banking, factoring, asset reconstruction, tourism finance, micro finance, corporate and infrastructure advisory, technical consultancy and management education. Financial products include Short-term
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IFCI Ltd share price today?

The IFCI Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of IFCI Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IFCI Ltd is ₹15166.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IFCI Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IFCI Ltd is 438.57 and 15.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IFCI Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IFCI Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IFCI Ltd is ₹29.15 and ₹91.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IFCI Ltd?

IFCI Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.50%, 3 Years at 54.32%, 1 Year at 111.62%, 6 Month at 1.09%, 3 Month at -0.98% and 1 Month at -6.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IFCI Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IFCI Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.72 %
Institutions - 7.26 %
Public - 21.02 %

