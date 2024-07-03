IFCI Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
617.14
387.8
605.42
454.46
606.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
617.14
387.8
605.42
454.46
606.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
168.66
17.32
107.1
15.44
5.19
Total Income
785.8
405.12
712.52
469.9
612.03
Total Expenditure
354.46
210.13
268.68
231.51
-73.72
PBIDT
431.34
194.99
443.84
238.39
685.75
Interest
134.8
134.52
135.87
145.99
145.24
PBDT
296.54
60.47
307.97
92.4
540.51
Depreciation
21.79
20.07
20.7
21.33
20.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
60.97
15
1.13
-5.27
48.4
Deferred Tax
28.89
113.37
128.81
37.02
296.93
Reported Profit After Tax
184.89
-87.97
157.33
39.32
174.29
Minority Interest After NP
102.27
20.23
24
21.41
78.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
82.62
-108.2
133.33
17.91
96.2
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.3
0
2.19
-0.68
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
83.92
-108.2
131.14
18.59
96.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.32
-0.41
0.54
0.07
0.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2,613.59
2,613.59
2,489.61
2,489.61
2,489.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
69.89
50.28
73.31
52.45
113
PBDTM(%)
48.05
15.59
50.86
20.33
89.06
PATM(%)
29.95
-22.68
25.98
8.65
28.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.