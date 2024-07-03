iifl-logo-icon 1
IFCI Ltd Quarterly Results

59.27
(2.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

617.14

387.8

605.42

454.46

606.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

617.14

387.8

605.42

454.46

606.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

168.66

17.32

107.1

15.44

5.19

Total Income

785.8

405.12

712.52

469.9

612.03

Total Expenditure

354.46

210.13

268.68

231.51

-73.72

PBIDT

431.34

194.99

443.84

238.39

685.75

Interest

134.8

134.52

135.87

145.99

145.24

PBDT

296.54

60.47

307.97

92.4

540.51

Depreciation

21.79

20.07

20.7

21.33

20.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

60.97

15

1.13

-5.27

48.4

Deferred Tax

28.89

113.37

128.81

37.02

296.93

Reported Profit After Tax

184.89

-87.97

157.33

39.32

174.29

Minority Interest After NP

102.27

20.23

24

21.41

78.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

82.62

-108.2

133.33

17.91

96.2

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.3

0

2.19

-0.68

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

83.92

-108.2

131.14

18.59

96.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.32

-0.41

0.54

0.07

0.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2,613.59

2,613.59

2,489.61

2,489.61

2,489.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

69.89

50.28

73.31

52.45

113

PBDTM(%)

48.05

15.59

50.86

20.33

89.06

PATM(%)

29.95

-22.68

25.98

8.65

28.72

