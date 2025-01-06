IFCI Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-672.74
1,092.49
-5,008.73
305.12
Other operating items
Operating
-672.74
1,092.49
-5,008.73
305.12
Capital expenditure
78.63
-1.86
-464.36
-11.68
Free cash flow
-594.11
1,090.63
-5,473.09
293.44
Equity raised
3,087.89
5,434.06
7,596.83
10,082.05
Investing
1,059.38
-3,450.87
292
-1,794.62
Financing
19,100.44
26,577.62
37,273.14
44,369.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
22,653.6
29,651.44
39,688.88
52,950.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.