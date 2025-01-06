iifl-logo-icon 1
IFCI Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-672.74

1,092.49

-5,008.73

305.12

Other operating items

Operating

-672.74

1,092.49

-5,008.73

305.12

Capital expenditure

78.63

-1.86

-464.36

-11.68

Free cash flow

-594.11

1,090.63

-5,473.09

293.44

Equity raised

3,087.89

5,434.06

7,596.83

10,082.05

Investing

1,059.38

-3,450.87

292

-1,794.62

Financing

19,100.44

26,577.62

37,273.14

44,369.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

22,653.6

29,651.44

39,688.88

52,950.83

