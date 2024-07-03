IFCI Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,381.16
1,071.48
1,017.22
2,066.9
1,942.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,381.16
1,071.48
1,017.22
2,066.9
1,942.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.14
20.9
39.85
18.05
104.61
Total Income
1,406.3
1,092.38
1,057.07
2,084.95
2,046.7
Total Expenditure
447.24
358.59
1,980.07
2,569.34
431.2
PBIDT
959.06
733.79
-923
-484.39
1,615.5
Interest
435.26
479.76
741.68
883.61
1,135.25
PBDT
523.8
254.03
-1,664.68
-1,368
480.25
Depreciation
60.19
55.64
48.58
53.85
61.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
54.9
34.99
34.66
12.97
46.83
Deferred Tax
324.98
42.01
74.07
-372.21
10.55
Reported Profit After Tax
83.73
121.39
-1,821.99
-1,062.61
360.97
Minority Interest After NP
113.4
74.31
70.57
24.7
18.59
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-29.67
47.08
-1,892.56
-1,087.31
342.38
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.16
-0.33
-2.67
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-29.51
47.41
-1,889.89
-1,087.31
342.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.12
0.21
-9.27
-5.73
2.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2,489.61
2,195.92
2,041.98
1,895.99
1,695.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
69.43
68.48
-90.73
-23.43
83.18
PBDTM(%)
37.92
23.7
-163.64
-66.18
24.72
PATM(%)
6.06
11.32
-179.11
-51.41
18.58
