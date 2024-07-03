iifl-logo-icon 1
IFCI Ltd Nine Monthly Results

58.96
(-0.74%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,381.16

1,071.48

1,017.22

2,066.9

1,942.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,381.16

1,071.48

1,017.22

2,066.9

1,942.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.14

20.9

39.85

18.05

104.61

Total Income

1,406.3

1,092.38

1,057.07

2,084.95

2,046.7

Total Expenditure

447.24

358.59

1,980.07

2,569.34

431.2

PBIDT

959.06

733.79

-923

-484.39

1,615.5

Interest

435.26

479.76

741.68

883.61

1,135.25

PBDT

523.8

254.03

-1,664.68

-1,368

480.25

Depreciation

60.19

55.64

48.58

53.85

61.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

54.9

34.99

34.66

12.97

46.83

Deferred Tax

324.98

42.01

74.07

-372.21

10.55

Reported Profit After Tax

83.73

121.39

-1,821.99

-1,062.61

360.97

Minority Interest After NP

113.4

74.31

70.57

24.7

18.59

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-29.67

47.08

-1,892.56

-1,087.31

342.38

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.16

-0.33

-2.67

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-29.51

47.41

-1,889.89

-1,087.31

342.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.12

0.21

-9.27

-5.73

2.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2,489.61

2,195.92

2,041.98

1,895.99

1,695.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

69.43

68.48

-90.73

-23.43

83.18

PBDTM(%)

37.92

23.7

-163.64

-66.18

24.72

PATM(%)

6.06

11.32

-179.11

-51.41

18.58

