Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

Intimation of Outcome of Board meeting

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for yearly results ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024 Results for the FY ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential Issue of equity shares to the Government of India Submission of intimation of outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 10 Jan 2024