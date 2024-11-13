iifl-logo-icon 1
IFCI Ltd Board Meeting

54.72
(3.68%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:09:56 AM

IFCI CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Nov 202422 Nov 2024
Intimation of Outcome of Board meeting
Board Meeting13 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for yearly results ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024 Results for the FY ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential Issue of equity shares to the Government of India Submission of intimation of outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202410 Jan 2024
IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly financial results for quarter ended December 31 2023. Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

