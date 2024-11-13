|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|Intimation of Outcome of Board meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for yearly results ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024 Results for the FY ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential Issue of equity shares to the Government of India Submission of intimation of outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|IFCI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly financial results for quarter ended December 31 2023. Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
