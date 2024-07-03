HDFC Bank Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
2,38,453.23
2,39,406.86
1,68,587.91
1,11,281.68
93,384.42
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
1,514.73
850.62
533.84
76.65
74.94
Net Profit after Minority Interest
34,300.76
34,880.25
29,181.79
25,292.79
20,704.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34,300.76
34,880.25
29,181.79
25,292.79
20,704.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
45.07
45.91
44.36
45.33
37.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
631
0
553
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
763.08
759.69
758.18
557.97
557
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
83.06
79.99
83.01
83.01
79.85
PBDTM(%)
28.37
24.77
29.76
36.43
35.52
PATM(%)
21.76
22.69
23.54
27.41
26.57
