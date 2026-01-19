HDFC Bank Q3 NII jumps 6% to ₹32,615 Crore

HDFC Bank Limited announced its results for the quarter ended December 2025 on Saturday. The company reported a higher net profit than street estimates.

The private lender said that net interest income or core income for the quarter jumped as much as 6.40% from the last year to ₹32,615 Crore as compared to ₹30,653 Crore.

The company’s net profit for the period jumped by 11.50% against the previous year at ₹18,653 Crore. Street estimates pegged a net profit of ₹17,968 Crore.

The bank reported that its asset quality lowered on a sequential basis. Gross NPAs and Net NPAs came in flat at 1.24% and 0.42%. HDFC Bank’s gross NPA came in at ₹35,179 Crore as compared to ₹34,289 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. Net NPAs for the period under review came in at ₹11,981.80 Crore versus ₹11,447.30 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

Its provisions were reported at ₹2,837.90 Crore against ₹3,500.50 Crore in the previous quarter. In the previous comparable period, the business reported provisions of ₹3,153.90 Crore.

At around 12.05 PM, HDFC Bank was trading 0.71% lower at ₹924.50, against the previous close of ₹931.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹936.15, and ₹919.50, respectively.

