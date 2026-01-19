iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

HDFC Bank Q3 NII jumps 6% to ₹32,615 Crore

19 Jan 2026 , 12:39 PM

HDFC Bank Limited announced its results for the quarter ended December 2025 on Saturday. The company reported a higher net profit than street estimates.

The private lender said that net interest income or core income for the quarter jumped as much as 6.40% from the last year to ₹32,615 Crore as compared to ₹30,653 Crore. 

The company’s net profit for the period jumped by 11.50% against the previous year at ₹18,653 Crore. Street estimates pegged a net profit of ₹17,968 Crore.

The bank reported that its asset quality lowered on a sequential basis. Gross NPAs and Net NPAs came in flat at 1.24% and 0.42%. HDFC Bank’s gross NPA came in at ₹35,179 Crore as compared to ₹34,289 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. Net NPAs for the period under review came in at ₹11,981.80 Crore versus ₹11,447.30 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

Its provisions were reported at ₹2,837.90 Crore against ₹3,500.50 Crore in the previous quarter. In the previous comparable period, the business reported provisions of ₹3,153.90 Crore.

At around 12.05 PM, HDFC Bank was trading 0.71% lower at ₹924.50, against the previous close of ₹931.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹936.15, and ₹919.50, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • HDFC Bank
  • HDFC Bank news
  • HDFC Bank Q3
  • HDFC Bank Q3 Result News
  • HDFC Bank Q3 results
  • HDFC Bank Q3 Update
  • HDFC Bank share price
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zydus Life may acquire US-firm Ardelyx; may fund deal via QIP

Zydus Life may acquire US-firm Ardelyx; may fund deal via QIP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|01:08 PM
Aditya Birla’s equity worth ₹289 Crore changes hands

Aditya Birla’s equity worth ₹289 Crore changes hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|12:42 PM
Adani Power’s ₹4,000 Crore resolution plan upheld by NCLAT

Adani Power’s ₹4,000 Crore resolution plan upheld by NCLAT

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|12:22 PM
Amber Enterprises Gets 100 Acres from YEIDA for Manufacturing Facility Near Jewar Airport

Amber Enterprises Gets 100 Acres from YEIDA for Manufacturing Facility Near Jewar Airport

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|10:34 AM
ACME Solar Commissions Additional 12 MW Wind Power Capacity in Gujarat

ACME Solar Commissions Additional 12 MW Wind Power Capacity in Gujarat

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|10:27 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.