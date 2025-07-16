iifl-logo
HDFC Bank board to consider bonus issue on July 19

16 Jul 2025 , 12:42 PM

HDFC Bank announced that its Board will consider issuing bonus shares and a special interim dividend for FY26 during its upcoming meeting on July 19.

Originally, the board meeting was to be held for consideration and approval of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. However, the company will now also focus on bonus issue proposal.

The bonus issue proposed by the company shall be in accordance with the applicable regulations and subject to the approval from shareholders in the ensuing general meeting.

The bank has not disclosed any further details regarding the bonus issue so far.

This would mark the first-ever bonus issue by HDFC Bank as per the data shared by Trendlyne.

Additionally, the Board will also consider the proposal for declaration of a special interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. 

As per bank’s notification, its trading window will remain closed for designated employees and their immediate relatives until Monday, July 21, 2025.

At around 12.35 PM, HDFC Bank was trading 0.35% higher at ₹2,002.40 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,995.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,022.70, and ₹1,998, respectively.

