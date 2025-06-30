iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

PhonePe Partners with HDFC Bank to Launch First Co-Branded RuPay Credit Card

30 Jun 2025 , 11:43 AM

In a significant move for its financial services arm, PhonePe has launched a co-branded credit card in partnership with HDFC Bank, marking its debut in the segment. The new offering, powered by RuPay, aims to make credit spending more accessible and rewarding for users who already rely on UPI for everyday transactions.

Customers using the card on PhonePe will be eligible for 10% rewards on common spends like bill payments, recharges, and travel bookings. The card can be used with UPI QR codes across merchants nationwide, combining the flexibility of UPI with the benefits of a credit card. PhonePe said this partnership is a step toward building integrated, user-friendly financial tools for its digital-first audience.

Two versions of the card are available UNO and Ultimo each offering reward points for categories like groceries, online shopping, and mobility services. The Ultimo card provides 5% rewards on selected ecommerce sites, 1% on UPI scan-and-pay, and two free domestic lounge accesses every quarter.

The process to apply is entirely digital, and eligible users can do so directly on the PhonePe app. Once issued by HDFC Bank, the card can be linked to UPI, enabling credit-based payments through PhonePe’s merchant network. Users will also be able to manage their card and pay monthly bills within the app itself.

Parag Rao from HDFC Bank said the partnership allows them to connect with a digitally native user base and extend credit in a way that fits today’s payment habits. The rollout is being done in phases and will initially be available to select PhonePe customers before expanding to a broader base.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Bank News
  • Credit Card
  • HDFC Bank
  • Phonepe
  • Rupay
  • RuPay Credit Card
  • UPI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Apollo Hospitals to List Pharmacy and Digital Health Units in 18 to 21 Months

Apollo Hospitals to List Pharmacy and Digital Health Units in 18 to 21 Months

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|09:46 PM
JK Cement Declares ₹15 Final Dividend for FY25; Record Date Set for July 8

JK Cement Declares ₹15 Final Dividend for FY25; Record Date Set for July 8

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|08:00 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.