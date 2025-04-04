iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HDFC Bank Reports 7.7% YoY Growth in Advances

4 Apr 2025 , 09:16 PM

As of March 31, 2025, HDFC Bank had ₹27.73 lakh crore in period-end advances under management, up 7.7% YoY from ₹25.76 lakh crore the previous year. On a year-on-year basis, advances grew 3.3% from ₹26.83 lakh crore in December 2024.

Retail loans rose 9% YoY, while loans in commercial and rural banking segments increased 12.8%. Overall loan growth was affected due to a 3.6% YoY decline in corporate and other wholesale loans. Gross advances of the bank were ‭₹26.43‬ lakh crore, up 5.4% from ‭₹25.08‬ lakh crore in March 2024.

During Q4 FY25, HDFC Bank securitised and assigned ₹10,700 crore worth of loans, bringing the total securitisation for FY25 to ₹57,000 crore. The deposit book also grew, with period-end deposits up 14.1% YoY at ₹27.14 lakh crore against ₹23.79 lakh crore in March 2024.

On a quarterly basis, deposits jumped 5.9% from ₹25.64 lakh crore in December 2024. Current Account and Saving Account (CASA) deposits had teetered at ₹9.44 lakh crore, marking a 3.9% year-on-year growth and a 8.2% quarter-on-quarter rise.

Time deposits rose 20.3% YoY to ₹17.70 lakh crore as customers opted for fixed deposits. The average deposits for Q4 FY25 were reported at ₹25.28 lakh crore, reflecting a 15.8% YoY increase. CASA deposits on an average basis increased 5.7% YoY to ₹8.29 lakh crore, and time deposits grew around 21.4% YoY to ₹16.99 lakh crore, reflecting a firming up trend towards term deposits.

Related Tags

  • HDFC Bank
  • HDFC Bank news
  • Q4 profit news
  • Q4 result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Bank of Baroda’s Global Business Surges 11.4% YoY in Q4

Bank of Baroda’s Global Business Surges 11.4% YoY in Q4

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|09:32 PM
Bandhan Bank’s Loans Surge 10.6% YoY, Deposits Hit ₹1.51 Lakh Crore

Bandhan Bank’s Loans Surge 10.6% YoY, Deposits Hit ₹1.51 Lakh Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|09:24 PM
HDFC Bank Reports 7.7% YoY Growth in Advances

HDFC Bank Reports 7.7% YoY Growth in Advances

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|09:16 PM
IDBI Bank Reports 13% YoY Business Growth in Q4

IDBI Bank Reports 13% YoY Business Growth in Q4

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|08:57 PM
Power Grid to Raise ₹6,000 Crore Via Bond Issuance

Power Grid to Raise ₹6,000 Crore Via Bond Issuance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|08:43 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.