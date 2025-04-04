HDFC Bank Reports 7.7% YoY Growth in Advances

As of March 31, 2025, HDFC Bank had ₹27.73 lakh crore in period-end advances under management, up 7.7% YoY from ₹25.76 lakh crore the previous year. On a year-on-year basis, advances grew 3.3% from ₹26.83 lakh crore in December 2024.

Retail loans rose 9% YoY, while loans in commercial and rural banking segments increased 12.8%. Overall loan growth was affected due to a 3.6% YoY decline in corporate and other wholesale loans. Gross advances of the bank were ‭₹26.43‬ lakh crore, up 5.4% from ‭₹25.08‬ lakh crore in March 2024.

During Q4 FY25, HDFC Bank securitised and assigned ₹10,700 crore worth of loans, bringing the total securitisation for FY25 to ₹57,000 crore. The deposit book also grew, with period-end deposits up 14.1% YoY at ₹27.14 lakh crore against ₹23.79 lakh crore in March 2024.

On a quarterly basis, deposits jumped 5.9% from ₹25.64 lakh crore in December 2024. Current Account and Saving Account (CASA) deposits had teetered at ₹9.44 lakh crore, marking a 3.9% year-on-year growth and a 8.2% quarter-on-quarter rise.

Time deposits rose 20.3% YoY to ₹17.70 lakh crore as customers opted for fixed deposits. The average deposits for Q4 FY25 were reported at ₹25.28 lakh crore, reflecting a 15.8% YoY increase. CASA deposits on an average basis increased 5.7% YoY to ₹8.29 lakh crore, and time deposits grew around 21.4% YoY to ₹16.99 lakh crore, reflecting a firming up trend towards term deposits.