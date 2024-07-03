HDFC Bank Ltd Summary

HDFC Bank Limited is a publicly held banking company engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations. Headquartered in Mumbai, HDFC Bank is a new generation private sector bank providing a wide range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. The Bank has two subsidiary companies, HDFC Securities Limited (HSL) and HDB Financial Services Limited (HDBFSL). In addition, Bank has branch operations in Bahrain, Hong Kong, Dubai and Offshore Banking Unit at International Financial Service Centre (IFSC), GIFT City,The Banks ATM network can be accessed by all domestic and international Visa/MasterCard, Visa Electron/Maestro, Plus/Cirrus and American Express Credit/Charge cardholders. The Banks shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The Banks American Depository Shares (ADS) are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Banks Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) are listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange.HDFC Bank Limited was incorporated on August 30, 1994 by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. In the year 1994, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd was amongst the first to receive an in principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to set up a bank in the private sector, as part of the RBIs liberalization of the Indian Banking Industry. HDFC Bank commenced operations as a Scheduled Commercial Bank in January 1995. Ramon House, Churchgate branch was inaugurated on 16 January 1995 as the first branch of the bank. In March 1995, HDFC Bank launched Rs 50-crore initial public offer (IPO) (5 crore equity shares at Rs 10 each at par) eliciting a record 55 times oversubscription. HDFC Bank was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange on 19 May 1995. The bank was listed on the National Stock Exchange on 8 November 1995.In the year 1996, the Bank was appointed as the clearing bank by the NSCCL. In the year 1997, the launched retail investment advisory services. In the year 1998, they launched their first retail lending product, Loans against Shares. In the year 1999, the Bank launched online, real-time NetBanking. In February 2000, Times Bank Ltd, owned by Bennett, Coleman & Co. / Times Group amalgamated with the Bank Ltd. This was the first merger of two new generation private banks in India. The Bank was the first Bank to launch an International Debit Card in association with VISA (Visa Electron). In the year 2001, they started their Credit Card business. Also, they became the first private sector bank to be authorized by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) as well as the RBI to accept direct taxes.During the year, the Bank made a strategic tie-up with a Bangalore-based business solutions software developer, Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd for developing and offering products and services facilitating on-line accounting and banking services to SMEs. On 20 July 2001, HDFC Banks American depositary receipt (ADR) was listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB. Also, they made the alliance with LIC for providing online payment of insurance premium to the customers.During the year 2002-03, the Bank increased the number of branches from 171 Nos to 231 Nos and the size of the Banks ATM network expanded from 479 Nos to 732 Nos. They also expanded their presence in the merchant acquiring business.During the year 2003-04, the Bank expanded the distribution network with the number of branches increased from 231 Nos to 312 Nos and the size of the Banks ATM network increased from 732 Nos to 910 Nos. In September 2003, they entered the housing loan business through an arrangement with HDFC Ltd, whereby they sell HDFC Home Loan product.During the year 2004-05, the Bank expanded the distribution network with the number of branches increased from 312 Nos to 467 Nos and the size of the Banks ATM network increased from 910 Nos to 1147 Nos. During the year 2005-06, the Bank launched the no-frills account, a basic savings account offering to the customer. Also, the distribution network was expanded with the number of branches increased from 467 Nos (in 211 cities) to 535 Nos (in 228 cities) and the number of ATMs from 1147 Nos to 1323 Nos.During the year 2006-07, the distribution network was expanded with the number of branches increased from 535 Nos (in 228 cities) to 684 Nos (in 316 cities) and the number of ATMs from 1323 Nos to 1605 Nos. They commenced direct lending to Self Help Groups. Also, they opened a dedicated branch for lending to SHGs, in Thudiyalur village (Tamil Nadu). In September 28, 2005, the Bank increased their stake in HDFC Securities Ltd from 29.5% to 55%. Consequently, HDFC Securities Ltd became a subsidiary of the Bank.During the year 2007-08, the Bank added 77 Nos new branches take the total to 761 Nos branches. Also, 372 Nos new ATMs were also added taking the size of the ATM network from 1605 Nos to 1977 Nos. HDB Financial Services Ltd became a subsidiary company with effect from August 31, 2007. In June 2, 2007, the Bank opened 19 branches in a day in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).During the year 2008-09, the Bank expanded their distribution network from 761 branches in 327 cities to 1,412 branches in 528 Indian cities. The Banks ATMs increased from 1,977 to 3,295 during the year. As per the scheme of amalgamation, Centurion Bank of Punjab Ltd was amalgamated with the Bank with effect from May 23, 2008. The appointed date for the merger was April 01, 2008. The amalgamation added significant value to HDFC Bank in terms of increased branch network, geographic reach, and customer base, and a bigger pool of skilled manpower.In October 2008, the bank opened their first overseas commercial branch in Bahrain. The branch offers the banks suite of banking services including treasury and trade finance products for corporate clients and wealth management products for Non-resident Indians.During the year 2009-10, the Bank expanded their distribution network from 1,412 branches in 528 cities to 1,725 branches in 779 cities. The Banks ATMs increased from 3,295 Nos to 4,232 Nos during the year.During the year 2010-11, the Bank expanded their distribution network from 1,725 branches in 779 cities to 1,986 branches in 996 Indian cities. The Banks ATMs increased from 4,232 to 5,471 Nos.In the year 2014, HDFC Bank lunched the missed call banking service, allowing customers to use banking services without having to visit the Bank or connect online.On 16 June, 2015, HDFC Bank launched the 10-second personal loan approval service thereby becoming the first in the retail lending space to fully automate the process of loan approval and disbursement.In 2016, HDFC Bank introduced loans at ATMs as the countrys first innovation to turn ATMs into Loan Dispensing Machines (LDMs), further extending the functionality of the Banks ATMs.During the FY2017, the bank added 195 branches taking its physical distribution network to 4,715 branches in 2657 cities and towns. Number of ATMs have been increased to 12,260.Further the bank grew its customer base to 4.05 crore from 3.77 crore with a continued focus on semi-urban and rural markets that accounted for more than 52% of its branches.The bank had mobilised US $ 3.4 billion in special FCNR (B) deposits from NRI clients under RBI swap window in 2013. As a major portion of these deposits were for a 3-year tenor, they came up for redemption during September-November 2016. USD 3.02 billion of these flowed out and USD 355.67 million was outstanding for the year ended 31 March 2017.During the fiscal 2018,the bank added 72 banking outlets and taking the total to 4787 across 2691 cities and towns. The share of semi-urban and rural outlets in the total network is 53%. The number of ATMs also increased, to 12,635 from 12,260.The number of customers of the bank catered to as on 31 March 2018 was over 4.36 crore from 4.05 crore in the previous year.The bank raised Rs 23,715.9 crore in the FY2019. This comprises a preferential allotment to Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd of Rs 8,500 crore, a Qualified Institutional Placement of Rs 2,775.0 crore and an ADR offering of USD 1,820 million (Rs 12,440.9 crore).During the fiscal 2019,the bank was named Indias most valuable brand for the fourth year in a row in the BrandZ survey of Top 50 Most Valuable Indian Brands. HDFC Bank was also ranked No 1 in India by customers in the first edition of the Worlds Best Banks survey by Forbes magazine.The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 considered and approved the sub-division of one equity share of the Bank having face value of Rs 2/- each into two equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each and consequential alteration in the relevant clauses relating to capital of the Memorandum of Association of the Bank.During the FY2019, the bank added 316 Banking Outlets and taking the total to 5,103 spread across 2,748 cities and towns. The share of semi-urban and rural outlets in the total network is 53%. The number of ATMs also increased to 13,160 from 12,635.The total number of customers the bank catered to as on 31 March 2019 was over 4.90 crore up from 4.36 crore in the previous year.During the FY2020, the bank added 313 Banking Outlets and taking the total to 5,416 across 2,803 cities and towns. The share of semi-urban and rural outlets in the network is 52%.The number of ATMs and Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines also increased to 14,901 from 13,489.As of 31 December 2020, the Banks distribution network stood at 5,485 branches and 15,541 ATMs & Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) across 2,866 cities and towns.The Bank also added 354 branches during the year 2021, taking the total to 5,608 across 2,902 cities / towns.As on 31 March 2021, the Banks distribution network was at 5608 branches and 16087 ATMs & cash deposit machines across 2902 cities and towns.As on 30 June 2021, the Banks distribution network was at 5653 branches and 16291 ATMs & cash deposit machines across 2917 cities and towns.As on 30 September 2021, the Banks distribution network was at 5686 branches and 16642 ATMs & cash deposit machines across 2929 cities and towns.As on 31 March 2022, the Banks distribution network was at 6,342 branches and 18,130 ATMs / Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 3,188 cities and towns. During 2022, the Bank had 21,683 Banking Outlets. It added 734 branches during the year, taking the total to 6,342.During the year 2022-23, the Bank launched SmartHub Vyapar, for all banking and business solutions, launched PayZapp 2.0 payments app with enhanced security features in March, 2023.As on 31 March 2023, the Banks distribution network was at 7,821 branches and 19,727 ATMs / Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 3,811 cities and towns. During 2022, the Bank had 23,742 Banking Outlets. It added 1,479 branches during the year, taking the total to 7,821.As on 31 March 2024, the Banks distribution network was at 8,738 branches and 20,938 ATMs / Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 4,065 cities and towns. During 2022, the Bank had 23,920 Banking Outlets. It added 900 branches during the year 2024. The Bank launched 13 New Fund Offers (NFOs) during the year 2024 which included 5 sectoral/ thematic funds, 5 Index funds, 2 ETFs and HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure.During the year 2023-24, Scheme for Amalgamation of erstwhile HDFC Investments Limited and erstwhile HDFC Holdings Limited with and into erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited; and thereafter erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited into the Bank became effective from July 01, 2023 onwards. Consequent to implementation of the Scheme of Amalgamation of erstwhile HDFC Limited. with HDFC Bank, Indias leading private sector bank, the Bank became promoter of the Company, in place of HDFC Limited, effective from July 1, 2023 with following ratios; 42 Equity Shares of HDFC Bank Limited having a Face Value of Re. 1/- each to be issued as Fully Paid-Up, for every 25 Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each held by the shareholder of HDFC LTD in the ratio, i.e. 42:25.