|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 Apr 2024
|10 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|19.5
|1950
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 20, 2024 - Dividend Pursuant to Regulations 30, 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time (the Regulations), we are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 19.50 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 1950 %) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Friday, May 10, 2024. Dividend, if approved by the shareholders of the Bank, shall be paid after the AGM to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Banks Register of Members/ Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as at the close of business hours on Friday, May 10, 2024, 2024. Please note that the Dividend was approved by the Board at 02.20 p.m. at its meeting held today, and thereafter the Board meeting continued for consideration of other agenda items. Record Date for the Purpose of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024)
