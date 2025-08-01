iifl-logo

City Union Bank Q1 Profit Rises Nearly 16% to ₹306 Crore

1 Aug 2025 , 09:04 AM

City Union Bank posted a 15.9% rise in net profit for the June quarter, with earnings coming in at ₹306 crore. This is compared to ₹264 crore in the same period last year.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) increased by 12.6%. The NII have reached ₹625 crore in Q1FY26. This is up from ₹555 crore in the year-ago quarter, supported by higher loan growth and stable margins.

Asset quality improved sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) eased to 2.99%. This is down from 3.09% in the March quarter. Net NPA also dipped to 1.2%, from 1.25% at the end of Q4FY25.

City Union Bank shares closed at ₹213.60. This is a 3.17% gain on Thursday, July 31, 2025. City Union Bank shares have dipped 2.34% in the last month, increased around 23% in the last six months, and 22% up YTD.

Headquartered in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, City Union Bank has a long history in Indian banking. It began operations in 1904 under the name Kumbakonam Bank Ltd, and over time, it has grown into a full-service private sector bank with a strong regional footprint.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

