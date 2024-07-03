Summary

City Union Bank Limited is one of the leading scheduled commercial banks in the private sector with major presence in urban, semi-urban and rural centers in South India. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of Banking and Financial Services including Commercial Banking and treasury operations. Their products include savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits, cash certificates, VIP deposit, Flexifix deposits, CUB Smart deposits and tax saver gold deposit account. Besides these, the Banks services include automated teller machine (ATM) services, mail transfer, demand draft, phone transfer, standing instructions and nomination facility. The main focus of the bank is lending to MSME, Retail/Wholesale Trade with granular asset profile including providing short term and long term loans to agricultural sector. City Union Bank Limited was incorporated as a Limited Company on 31 October 1904 with the name, The Kumbakonam Bank Limited. In January 1930, the first Branch of the Bank was opened at Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, branches opened in Nagapattinam, Sannanallur, Ayyampet, Tirukattupalli, Tiruvarur, Manapparai, Mayuram and Porayawithin oenty five years.In the year 1957, the Bank took over the assets and liabilities of the Common Wealth Bank Ltd and as a result five branches, namely Aduthurai, Kodavasal, Valangaiman, Jayankondacholopuram and Ariyalur were added to the Bank. In April 1965, two other local banks, namely The City Forward Bank Ltd and The Uni

