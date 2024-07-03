SectorBanks
Open₹175
Prev. Close₹175.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,580.52
Day's High₹175.41
Day's Low₹169.57
52 Week's High₹187.9
52 Week's Low₹125.4
Book Value₹120.8
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,633.81
P/E12.25
EPS14.27
Divi. Yield0.86
City Union Bank’s Gross Non-performing Asset, the NPA fell to 3.54% in Q2 FY 25.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
74.07
74.04
73.96
73.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,327.36
7,383.17
6,511.75
5,768.59
Net Worth
8,401.43
7,457.21
6,585.71
5,842.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-118.96
779.25
345.44
655.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
N Kamakodi
CFO & Company Secretary
V Ramesh
Independent Director
Subramaniam Narayanan
Independent Director
V N Shiva Shankar
Independent Director
T S Sridhar
Independent Director
T K Ramkumar
Independent Director
K Vaidyanathan
Independent Director
V Kamakoti
Part Time Chairman
G Mahalingam
Independent Director
LALITHA RAMESWARAN
Executive Director
R Vijay Anandh
Reports by City Union Bank Ltd
Summary
City Union Bank Limited is one of the leading scheduled commercial banks in the private sector with major presence in urban, semi-urban and rural centers in South India. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of Banking and Financial Services including Commercial Banking and treasury operations. Their products include savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits, cash certificates, VIP deposit, Flexifix deposits, CUB Smart deposits and tax saver gold deposit account. Besides these, the Banks services include automated teller machine (ATM) services, mail transfer, demand draft, phone transfer, standing instructions and nomination facility. The main focus of the bank is lending to MSME, Retail/Wholesale Trade with granular asset profile including providing short term and long term loans to agricultural sector. City Union Bank Limited was incorporated as a Limited Company on 31 October 1904 with the name, The Kumbakonam Bank Limited. In January 1930, the first Branch of the Bank was opened at Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, branches opened in Nagapattinam, Sannanallur, Ayyampet, Tirukattupalli, Tiruvarur, Manapparai, Mayuram and Porayawithin oenty five years.In the year 1957, the Bank took over the assets and liabilities of the Common Wealth Bank Ltd and as a result five branches, namely Aduthurai, Kodavasal, Valangaiman, Jayankondacholopuram and Ariyalur were added to the Bank. In April 1965, two other local banks, namely The City Forward Bank Ltd and The Uni
Read More
The City Union Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹170.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of City Union Bank Ltd is ₹12633.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of City Union Bank Ltd is 12.25 and 1.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a City Union Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of City Union Bank Ltd is ₹125.4 and ₹187.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
City Union Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.15%, 3 Years at 8.17%, 1 Year at 14.70%, 6 Month at 3.16%, 3 Month at 8.90% and 1 Month at -4.08%.
