City Union Bank Ltd Share Price

170.5
(-2.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open175
  • Day's High175.41
  • 52 Wk High187.9
  • Prev. Close175.44
  • Day's Low169.57
  • 52 Wk Low 125.4
  • Turnover (lac)2,580.52
  • P/E12.25
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value120.8
  • EPS14.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,633.81
  • Div. Yield0.86
  • Open158.6
  • Day's High160.46
  • Spot159.75
  • Prev. Close161.06
  • Day's Low158.23
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot5,000
  • OI(Chg %)-8,00,000 (-15.09%)
  • Roll Over%11.85
  • Roll Cost1.14
  • Traded Vol.90,90,000 (-11.96%)
City Union Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

175

Prev. Close

175.44

Turnover(Lac.)

2,580.52

Day's High

175.41

Day's Low

169.57

52 Week's High

187.9

52 Week's Low

125.4

Book Value

120.8

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,633.81

P/E

12.25

EPS

14.27

Divi. Yield

0.86

City Union Bank Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

City Union Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

City Union Bank Reports ₹285.2 Crore Q2 Profit

City Union Bank Reports ₹285.2 Crore Q2 Profit

21 Oct 2024|07:53 PM

City Union Bank’s Gross Non-performing Asset, the NPA fell to 3.54% in Q2 FY 25.

City Union Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 59.57%

Institutions: 59.57%

Non-Institutions: 40.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

City Union Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

74.07

74.04

73.96

73.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,327.36

7,383.17

6,511.75

5,768.59

Net Worth

8,401.43

7,457.21

6,585.71

5,842.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-118.96

779.25

345.44

655.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

City Union Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT City Union Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

N Kamakodi

CFO & Company Secretary

V Ramesh

Independent Director

Subramaniam Narayanan

Independent Director

V N Shiva Shankar

Independent Director

T S Sridhar

Independent Director

T K Ramkumar

Independent Director

K Vaidyanathan

Independent Director

V Kamakoti

Part Time Chairman

G Mahalingam

Independent Director

LALITHA RAMESWARAN

Executive Director

R Vijay Anandh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by City Union Bank Ltd

Summary

City Union Bank Limited is one of the leading scheduled commercial banks in the private sector with major presence in urban, semi-urban and rural centers in South India. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of Banking and Financial Services including Commercial Banking and treasury operations. Their products include savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits, cash certificates, VIP deposit, Flexifix deposits, CUB Smart deposits and tax saver gold deposit account. Besides these, the Banks services include automated teller machine (ATM) services, mail transfer, demand draft, phone transfer, standing instructions and nomination facility. The main focus of the bank is lending to MSME, Retail/Wholesale Trade with granular asset profile including providing short term and long term loans to agricultural sector. City Union Bank Limited was incorporated as a Limited Company on 31 October 1904 with the name, The Kumbakonam Bank Limited. In January 1930, the first Branch of the Bank was opened at Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, branches opened in Nagapattinam, Sannanallur, Ayyampet, Tirukattupalli, Tiruvarur, Manapparai, Mayuram and Porayawithin oenty five years.In the year 1957, the Bank took over the assets and liabilities of the Common Wealth Bank Ltd and as a result five branches, namely Aduthurai, Kodavasal, Valangaiman, Jayankondacholopuram and Ariyalur were added to the Bank. In April 1965, two other local banks, namely The City Forward Bank Ltd and The Uni
Company FAQs

What is the City Union Bank Ltd share price today?

The City Union Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹170.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of City Union Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of City Union Bank Ltd is ₹12633.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of City Union Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of City Union Bank Ltd is 12.25 and 1.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of City Union Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a City Union Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of City Union Bank Ltd is ₹125.4 and ₹187.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of City Union Bank Ltd?

City Union Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.15%, 3 Years at 8.17%, 1 Year at 14.70%, 6 Month at 3.16%, 3 Month at 8.90% and 1 Month at -4.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of City Union Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of City Union Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 59.57 %
Public - 40.43 %

