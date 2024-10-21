|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|CITY UNION BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un audited financial results of the Bank for the quarter/half year ended 30/09/2024 Un Audited Results September 2024 Un Audited Financial Results for September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|CITY UNION BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raise Capital through one or more methods as prescribed under SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM. Q!FY2025 Q1FY2025 and QIP issue approved at Board Meeting dated July 26 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Shri R Vijay Anandh(DIN 09656376) has been co-opted as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank.
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|CITY UNION BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone Audited Financial Results for FY 2023-24 & Recommendation of Dividend if any subject to approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank. CITY UNION BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Standalone Audited Financial Results for FY 2023-24 & Recommendation of Dividend if any subject to approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024) Approval of Audited Financial Results and Declaration of Dividend Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|Grant of Stock Options under CUB ESOS 2017 Scheme -Part B-Series II
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|CITY UNION BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 Un Audited Results for Q3 FY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)
City Union Bank’s Gross Non-performing Asset, the NPA fell to 3.54% in Q2 FY 25.Read More
