City Union Bank Ltd Board Meeting

City Union Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
CITY UNION BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un audited financial results of the Bank for the quarter/half year ended 30/09/2024 Un Audited Results September 2024 Un Audited Financial Results for September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
CITY UNION BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raise Capital through one or more methods as prescribed under SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM. Q!FY2025 Q1FY2025 and QIP issue approved at Board Meeting dated July 26 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Shri R Vijay Anandh(DIN 09656376) has been co-opted as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank.
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
CITY UNION BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone Audited Financial Results for FY 2023-24 & Recommendation of Dividend if any subject to approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank. CITY UNION BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Standalone Audited Financial Results for FY 2023-24 & Recommendation of Dividend if any subject to approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024) Approval of Audited Financial Results and Declaration of Dividend Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Grant of Stock Options under CUB ESOS 2017 Scheme -Part B-Series II
Board Meeting1 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
CITY UNION BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 Un Audited Results for Q3 FY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

City Union Bank: Related News

City Union Bank Reports ₹285.2 Crore Q2 Profit

21 Oct 2024|07:53 PM

City Union Bank’s Gross Non-performing Asset, the NPA fell to 3.54% in Q2 FY 25.

