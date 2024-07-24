iifl-logo-icon 1
City Union Bank Ltd Futures Share Price

162.07
(-1.94%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Here's the list of City Union Bank's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the City Union Bank's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR City Union Bank Ltd

  • Open161.54
  • Day's High165.99
  • Spot162.07
  • Prev. Close165.48
  • Day's Low161.54
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot5,000
  • OI(Chg %)-1,35,000 (-0.48%)
  • Roll Over%3
  • Roll Cost0.65
  • Traded Vol.65,45,000 (30.63%)

City Union Bank: Related NEWS

City Union Bank Reports ₹285.2 Crore Q2 Profit

City Union Bank Reports ₹285.2 Crore Q2 Profit

21 Oct 2024|07:53 PM

City Union Bank’s Gross Non-performing Asset, the NPA fell to 3.54% in Q2 FY 25.

Read More

