City Union Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-118.96
779.25
345.44
655.96
Other operating items
Operating
-118.96
779.25
345.44
655.96
Capital expenditure
59.26
74.18
79.39
68.23
Free cash flow
-59.7
853.43
424.83
724.19
Equity raised
5,720.71
4,677.54
3,624.98
2,849.56
Investing
955.78
-82.89
686.76
680.61
Financing
51,808.82
46,035.69
42,229.89
36,853.56
Dividends paid
92.5
65.62
54.27
47.44
Net in cash
58,518.11
51,549.39
47,020.73
41,155.36
City Union Bank’s Gross Non-performing Asset, the NPA fell to 3.54% in Q2 FY 25.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.