City Union Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

168.83
(-3.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

City Union Bank FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-118.96

779.25

345.44

655.96

Other operating items

Operating

-118.96

779.25

345.44

655.96

Capital expenditure

59.26

74.18

79.39

68.23

Free cash flow

-59.7

853.43

424.83

724.19

Equity raised

5,720.71

4,677.54

3,624.98

2,849.56

Investing

955.78

-82.89

686.76

680.61

Financing

51,808.82

46,035.69

42,229.89

36,853.56

Dividends paid

92.5

65.62

54.27

47.44

Net in cash

58,518.11

51,549.39

47,020.73

41,155.36

