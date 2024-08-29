Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|15,0000%
|₹37.5-0.13%
|130
|₹0.050%
|1,20,0000%
|00%
|₹24.20%
|135
|₹0.050%
|95,0000%
|-
|-
|137.5
|₹0.10%
|20,0000%
|15,0000%
|₹20.10%
|140
|₹0.050%
|3,00,0000%
|25,0000%
|₹19.80%
|142.5
|₹0.40%
|45,0000%
|40,0000%
|₹16.850%
|145
|₹0.050%
|2,45,0000%
|40,0000%
|₹23.350%
|147.5
|₹0.050%
|40,0000%
|1,65,0000%
|₹18.65-9.24%
|150
|₹0.050%
|12,45,0000%
|45,0000%
|₹9.750%
|152.5
|₹0.1-33.33%
|1,20,0000%
|90,000-5.26%
|₹12.95-20.06%
|155
|₹0.050%
|2,95,0000%
|95,0000%
|₹11.950%
|157.5
|₹0.10%
|90,0000%
|3,40,000-11.68%
|₹7.1-31.06%
|160
|₹0.050%
|6,15,0001.65%
|1,40,0000%
|₹4-34.42%
|162.5
|₹0.05-50%
|1,45,0003.57%
|1,95,000-7.14%
|₹3.5-30.69%
|165
|₹0.10%
|3,15,000-23.17%
|90,000-5.26%
|₹0.6-77.77%
|167.5
|₹0.2566.66%
|75,000-34.78%
|9,15,000-39%
|₹0.05-93.75%
|170
|₹3.35272.22%
|3,35,000-30.20%
|3,25,000-24.41%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|172.5
|₹4.138.98%
|1,55,0000%
|13,75,000-28.75%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|175
|₹8.978%
|3,15,0003.27%
|1,80,000-14.28%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|177.5
|₹8.8-12.87%
|1,05,0000%
|15,75,0006.77%
|₹0.050%
|180
|₹11.7513.52%
|4,70,000-6%
|1,00,0000%
|₹0.050%
|182.5
|₹12.60%
|15,0000%
|8,35,0000%
|₹0.050%
|185
|₹16.514.18%
|75,0000%
|20,0000%
|₹0.20%
|187.5
|₹23.30%
|5,0000%
|13,00,0000%
|₹0.050%
|190
|₹22.30%
|1,15,0000%
|3,20,0000%
|₹0.050%
|195
|₹25.250%
|70,0000%
|10,10,0000%
|₹0.050%
|200
|-
|-
City Union Bank’s Gross Non-performing Asset, the NPA fell to 3.54% in Q2 FY 25.Read More
