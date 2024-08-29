iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR City Union Bank Ltd

City Union Bank Ltd Option Chain

165.28
(-2.29%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
15,0000%₹37.5-0.13%130₹0.050%1,20,0000%
00%₹24.20%135₹0.050%95,0000%
--137.5₹0.10%20,0000%
15,0000%₹20.10%140₹0.050%3,00,0000%
25,0000%₹19.80%142.5₹0.40%45,0000%
40,0000%₹16.850%145₹0.050%2,45,0000%
40,0000%₹23.350%147.5₹0.050%40,0000%
1,65,0000%₹18.65-9.24%150₹0.050%12,45,0000%
45,0000%₹9.750%152.5₹0.1-33.33%1,20,0000%
90,000-5.26%₹12.95-20.06%155₹0.050%2,95,0000%
95,0000%₹11.950%157.5₹0.10%90,0000%
3,40,000-11.68%₹7.1-31.06%160₹0.050%6,15,0001.65%
1,40,0000%₹4-34.42%162.5₹0.05-50%1,45,0003.57%
1,95,000-7.14%₹3.5-30.69%165₹0.10%3,15,000-23.17%
90,000-5.26%₹0.6-77.77%167.5₹0.2566.66%75,000-34.78%
9,15,000-39%₹0.05-93.75%170₹3.35272.22%3,35,000-30.20%
3,25,000-24.41%₹0.05-85.71%172.5₹4.138.98%1,55,0000%
13,75,000-28.75%₹0.05-66.66%175₹8.978%3,15,0003.27%
1,80,000-14.28%₹0.05-66.66%177.5₹8.8-12.87%1,05,0000%
15,75,0006.77%₹0.050%180₹11.7513.52%4,70,000-6%
1,00,0000%₹0.050%182.5₹12.60%15,0000%
8,35,0000%₹0.050%185₹16.514.18%75,0000%
20,0000%₹0.20%187.5₹23.30%5,0000%
13,00,0000%₹0.050%190₹22.30%1,15,0000%
3,20,0000%₹0.050%195₹25.250%70,0000%
10,10,0000%₹0.050%200--

City Union Bank: Related NEWS

City Union Bank Reports ₹285.2 Crore Q2 Profit

City Union Bank Reports ₹285.2 Crore Q2 Profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Oct 2024|07:53 PM

City Union Bank’s Gross Non-performing Asset, the NPA fell to 3.54% in Q2 FY 25.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR City Union Bank Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.