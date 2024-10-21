Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
59.57%
59%
56.46%
58.99%
56.85%
Non-Institutions
40.42%
40.99%
43.53%
41%
43.14%
Total Non-Promoter
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
City Union Bank’s Gross Non-performing Asset, the NPA fell to 3.54% in Q2 FY 25.Read More
