City Union Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

165.28
(-2.29%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

74.07

74.04

73.96

73.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,327.36

7,383.17

6,511.75

5,768.59

Net Worth

8,401.43

7,457.21

6,585.71

5,842.47

Minority Interest

Debt

60,380.8

57,085.95

53,001.49

45,883.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

68,782.23

64,543.16

59,587.2

51,725.53

Fixed Assets

270.37

239.33

214.65

232.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

15,664.11

14,332.63

12,221.22

9,435.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

378.5

268.59

105.92

284.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2,422.14

2,319.99

2,049.64

1,870.16

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2,043.64

-2,051.4

-1,943.72

-1,586.15

Cash

6,943.53

6,649.27

6,686.93

5,615.06

Total Assets

23,256.51

21,489.82

19,228.72

15,567.7

City Union Bank : related Articles

City Union Bank Reports ₹285.2 Crore Q2 Profit

21 Oct 2024|07:53 PM

City Union Bank’s Gross Non-performing Asset, the NPA fell to 3.54% in Q2 FY 25.

Read More

