City Union Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
74.07
74.04
73.96
73.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,327.36
7,383.17
6,511.75
5,768.59
Net Worth
8,401.43
7,457.21
6,585.71
5,842.47
Minority Interest
Debt
60,380.8
57,085.95
53,001.49
45,883.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
68,782.23
64,543.16
59,587.2
51,725.53
Fixed Assets
270.37
239.33
214.65
232.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
15,664.11
14,332.63
12,221.22
9,435.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
378.5
268.59
105.92
284.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2,422.14
2,319.99
2,049.64
1,870.16
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2,043.64
-2,051.4
-1,943.72
-1,586.15
Cash
6,943.53
6,649.27
6,686.93
5,615.06
Total Assets
23,256.51
21,489.82
19,228.72
15,567.7
City Union Bank’s Gross Non-performing Asset, the NPA fell to 3.54% in Q2 FY 25.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.