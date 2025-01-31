iifl-logo-icon 1
City Union Bank Q3 Profit Up 13% YoY

31 Jan 2025 , 11:41 PM

City Union Bank’s net profit was ₹286 crore in Q3 FY25. This translates to a 13% YoY increase from the ₹253 crore net profit of the same period last year. Net interest income was 14% higher YoY, at ₹587.7 crore, on account of steady loan growth and higher interest margins than Q3 FY24 levels of ₹516 crore.

Asset quality improved with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) at 3.36% as against 3.54% in the previous quarter (QoQ), depicting better loan recoveries and less defaults. NNPA reduced to 1.42% against 1.62% of Q2 FY25, representing strong risk management and improved asset quality.

In Q2 FY25, the bank had already reported a net profit of ₹285.2 crore. Consecutive quarters of profitability were witnessed by the bank. NII for the September quarter of Q2 FY25 grew 8.2%. GNPA declined from 3.88% in Q1 FY25 to 3.54% in Q2 FY25 and continues the trend of bad loan reductions.

