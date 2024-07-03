City Union Bank Ltd Summary

City Union Bank Limited is one of the leading scheduled commercial banks in the private sector with major presence in urban, semi-urban and rural centers in South India. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of Banking and Financial Services including Commercial Banking and treasury operations. Their products include savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits, cash certificates, VIP deposit, Flexifix deposits, CUB Smart deposits and tax saver gold deposit account. Besides these, the Banks services include automated teller machine (ATM) services, mail transfer, demand draft, phone transfer, standing instructions and nomination facility. The main focus of the bank is lending to MSME, Retail/Wholesale Trade with granular asset profile including providing short term and long term loans to agricultural sector. City Union Bank Limited was incorporated as a Limited Company on 31 October 1904 with the name, The Kumbakonam Bank Limited. In January 1930, the first Branch of the Bank was opened at Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, branches opened in Nagapattinam, Sannanallur, Ayyampet, Tirukattupalli, Tiruvarur, Manapparai, Mayuram and Porayawithin oenty five years.In the year 1957, the Bank took over the assets and liabilities of the Common Wealth Bank Ltd and as a result five branches, namely Aduthurai, Kodavasal, Valangaiman, Jayankondacholopuram and Ariyalur were added to the Bank. In April 1965, two other local banks, namely The City Forward Bank Ltd and The Union Bank Ltd were amalgamated with the Bank under a scheme of amalgamation with the resultant addition of six more branches, namely Kumbakonam-Town, Nannilam, Koradacherry, Tiruvidaimarudur, Tirupanandal and Kuttalam. Consequently, the name of the Bank was changed to The Kumbakonam City Union Bank Ltd.In November 1965, the Banks first branch at Chennai was opened at Thiyagaraya Nagar. During the year 1968-1973, the Bank opened their branches at Eravancheri, Sembanarkoil, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Keelapalur, Tirumakkottai, Kottur, Tiruvarur Town and Coimbatore. In the next three years, they opened the branches at Periyakulam, Mandaveli (Cehnnai), Pattukkottai, Triplicane (Chennai), Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Chidambaram and Salem.During the period 1977-1979, the bank opened ten more branches including those at George Town (Madras), Mount Road (Madras), Tirunelveli and Karaikudi. In September 1980, the first branch outside the state of Tamilnadu was opened at Sultanpet in Bangalore. They also opened the branches at the twin cities Hyderabad and Secunderabad in Andhra Pradesh.In tune with the national image attached to the Bank, the Banks name was changed to City Union Bank Ltd with effecfrom December 1987. Taking into account the banks financial strength, managerial competence and consistent progress in all spheres of their activities, Reserve Bank of India granted an Authorised Dealers License to deal in Foreign Exchange business with effect from October 1990.During the year 2000-01, the Bank set up an integrated Treasury Department at Chennai to ensure better management of funds. Also, they set up Credit Risk Management Department and Loan Review Department to evaluate and mitigate the risks associated with the operations of the bank. During the year 2001-02, they further strengthened credit rating systems by introducing entry level rating, pricing of loans based on rating of the borrowers. They expanded their network by opening branches at Tambaram, Tiruvanmiyur(Chennai), Tumkur(Karnataka) and Rajamundhry(Andhra).During the year 2002-03, the Bank expanded their network by opening branches at Fort (Mumbai), Thrissur (Kerala), Kakinada and Tenali (Andhra), Palghat (Kerala). Also, they entered into a MoU with Life Insurance Corporation of India and National Insurance Co Ltd for selling insurance products.During the year 2003-04, the Bank opened their new branches at Bhimavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Kovilpatti, Oppanakara Street (Coimbatore), Ashok Nagar (Chennai), Ameerpet (Andhra Pradesh). They obtained licence from Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDA) to act as Corporate Agents in the composite insurance business. Also, they ntered into a franchise agreement for the Money Transfer Service Scheme of Western Union Financial Services Inc, USA with their agents in India AFL Pvt Ltd.During the year 2005-06, the Bank opened their new branches at Udumalpet (Tamil Nadu), Indira Nagar (Bangalore), Cuddapah & Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Vashi (Mumbai), Tiruchengodu (Tamil Nadu), Vijayawada II & Guntur II (Andhra Pradesh). Also they installed 23 more ATMs at various branches. The Bank obtained licence to function as Depository Participant under National Securities Depository Ltd. During the year 2006-07, the Bank expanded their network by opening branches at Kannur (Kerala), Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Jayanagar-Bangalore, Mysore (Karnataka), Chrompet, Madipakkam, Thoraipakkam and Trichy Cantonment (Tamil Nadu), Kottayam (Kerala), Malkajgiri, Srikakulam and Machilipatnam(Andhra Pradesh), Kangayam, Rasipuram, Tirukoilur, Dharapuram, Sattur, Krishnagiri and Paramakudi (Tamil Nadu). Also, they installed 25 more ATMs in various branches during the year.During the year 2007-08, the Bank opened new branches at Belgaum, Hubli, Mangalore, Davengere (Karnataka) Prodattur, Warrangal (Andhra Pradesh), Gandhi Nagar, Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu), Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu), Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Thane (Maharashtra), Ichalkaranji & Nagpur (Maharashtra), Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Dharmavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Nashik (Maharashtra) and Devakottai (Tamil Nadu). Also, they installed 24 more ATMs in various branches during the year.During the year 2008-09, the Bank expanded their network by opening branches at KK Nagar (Chennai), Maraimalai Nagar (Tamil Nadu), Chengalpet (Tamil Nadu), Fair Lands (Salem), Ellampillai (Salem), Nadukkadai (Thanjavur) Pallipalayam (Namakkal), R S Puram (Coimbatore), Perambalur (Tamil Nadu), Kolkatta (West Bengal), Ramanagara (Karnataka), Anna Nagar, Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Kelambakkam (Tamil Nadu), Nachiar Koil (Tamil Nadu), Rajaji Nagar (Bangalore - Karnataka), Kollam (Tamil Nadu), Madhurapuri (Tamil Nadu), Sirkazhi (Tamil Nadu), Banashankari (Karnataka), Hindupur (Andhra Pradesh), Thindal (Tamil Nadu), Kukatpally, Hyderabad and Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.In 2009, the bank came out with a rights issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:4 to reward the existing shareholders. In 2012, the bank came out with a rights issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:4 to reward the existing shareholders and employees under Employee Reservation Scheme.In 2014, City Union Bank raised Rs 350 crore in equity capital through QIP route.The Board of Directors of the bank at its meeting held on 29 May 2017 recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. one equity share of Re.1 each for every ten fully paid up equity shares held as on the record date, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank.On 18 February 2018, City Union Bank informed the stock exchanges of international cyber attack on the banks SWIFT payment system. The bank said that during its reconciliation process on 07 February 2018, it was found that three fraudulent transactions were initiated by the cyber criminals gaining access into the banks system illegally. The bank immediately alerted the Correspondent banks to recall the funds. With its tight reconciliation systems, the bank could catch the cyber attack in three attempts. The bank said its SWIFT payment system is back to normal after ensuring adequate enhanced security in place.During the FY2018, the Banks total deposits increased by Rs 2,737 crore from Rs 30,116 crore to Rs 32,853 crore registering a growth of 9% over previous year. The Gross Advances of the Bank increased by Rs 4,127 crore to Rs 28,239 crore from Rs 24,112 crore, posting a growth of 17%. The yield on advances declined to 11.46% from 12.10% during the financial year due to stiff competition among Banks. During May 2018, the Board of Directors of the Bank recommended the issue of 1 bonus equity share for every 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1/- each (1:10) already held by the shareholders on a record date subject to shareholders approval by Postal Ballot and subsequently the bank has allotted 6,65,35,268 bonus equity shares.During the FY2018, the Bank had expanded its branch network by adding 50 more branches and 141 ATMs across the country totalling 600 branches and 1,621 ATMs as on 31 March 2018. During the FY2019, the Banks total deposits increased by Rs 5,595 crore from Rs 32,853 crore to Rs 38,448 crore registering a growth of 17% over previous year. The Gross Advances of the Bank increased by Rs 4,826 crore to Rs 33,065 crore from Rs 28,239 crore, posting a growth of 17%. The yield on advances declined to 10.95% from 11.46% during the reporting year due to stiff competition among Banks.During the FY2019, the Bank has opened 50 additional branches to total 650 branches and has 1,685 ATMs as on 31 March 2019.The Bank started the marketing and distribution of Health Insurance and Mutual Fund products in tie up with Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., for distribution of Health Insurance products, Integrated Enterprises India Ltd., for distribution of Mutual Fund products through online platform, BSE Star Mutual Fund to offer Mutual Fund products through web based platform and branch network and Finwizard Technology Pvt. Ltd. (widely known as FISDOM) to offer Mobile based Mutual Fund Investment solution.During the FY 2020, the Bank has opened 50 additional branches to total 700 branches and has 1,793 ATMs as at 31st March 2020.During the FY 2021, the Bank has opened 2 branches to total 702 branches and has 1,724 ATMs as at 31st March 2021.During the year 2022, the Bank opened 25 additional branches to total 727 branches and has 1,732 ATMs as at 31st March 2022.During the year 2023, the Bank opened 25 additional branches to total 752 branches and has 1,678 ATMs as at 31st March 2023. During the year 2024, the Bank opened 48 additional branches to total 800 branches and has 1,677 ATMs as at 31st March 2024. The total Business of the Bank stood at Rs. 1,02,138 crore in 2024 as compared to Rs 96,369 crore for 2023 registering a growth of 6%. The size of the Balance Sheet as on March 31, 2024 is Rs 70,826 crore as compared to Rs 66,595 crore last year recording an increase of 6%. The Banks total Deposits for the year 2023-24 increased by Rs 3,259 crore to record Rs 55,657 crore from Rs 52,398 crore registering a growth of 6% over previous year. During the current year CASA increased by Rs 1,393 crore to record Rs 17,050 crore from Rs 15,657 crore. The cost of deposit of the Bank stood at 5.59% in FY 2024 as compared to 4.66% in FY 2023. The Total Income earned by the Bank increased for FY 2024 to record Rs 6,012 crore as against Rs5,525 crore in FY 2023, registering an increase of 9%.During FY 2024, the Bank has tied up with M/s. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd for digitalisation of retail lending process and has launched NEWGEN Retail LOS.