Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

RBL Bank Board Approves Plans to Raise Up to ₹6,500 Crore Via Equity and Debt

30 Aug 2025 , 11:47 AM

RBL Bank Ltd on Friday said its board has cleared proposals to raise fresh capital through a combination of equity and debt, with shareholder approval to be sought at the lender’s 82nd annual general meeting (AGM).

The bank is seeking approval to raise as much as ₹3,500 crore via a qualified institutions placement (QIP) of equity shares. The fundraising, if cleared, can be carried out in one or more tranches and will remain valid for one year from the date of the AGM resolution.

In addition, the board will approach shareholders for a mandate to issue debt securities worth up to ₹3,000 crore through private placement. This authorisation will also be valid for 12 months.

The lender pointed out that a similar fundraising nod was obtained at its 81st AGM in August 2024, but the mandate lapsed without any capital being raised.

Quarterly Performance

Alongside the fundraising plans, RBL Bank reported a sharp decline in its first-quarter earnings.

  • Net interest income (NII) came in at ₹1,480.6 crore, down 13% from ₹1,700 crore in the same quarter last year.

  • Net profit fell to ₹200 crore, nearly halving from ₹372 crore a year earlier.

  • Asset quality weakened, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) rising to 2.78% in June compared to 2.6% in March. Net NPA also inched up to 0.45% from 0.29% in the previous quarter.

