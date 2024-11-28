Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5,983.55
-228.13
3,416.98
-2,186.12
Other operating items
Operating
-5,983.55
-228.13
3,416.98
-2,186.12
Capital expenditure
2.49
2.96
-0.99
11.51
Free cash flow
-5,981.06
-225.17
3,415.99
-2,174.61
Equity raised
15,226.55
13,709.27
12,322.49
11,008.62
Investing
158.98
0
-387.15
1.79
Financing
23,483.59
13,727.57
15,409.22
12,976.6
Dividends paid
120.11
100.01
100.01
100.01
Net in cash
33,008.17
27,311.68
30,860.56
21,912.42
In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.Read More
Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.Read More
According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.Read More
Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.Read More
