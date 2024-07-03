iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Half Yearly Results

233.63
(-2.48%)
Jan 8, 2025|09:29:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

4,706.07

4,077.88

3,706.41

3,561.58

3,487.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,706.07

4,077.88

3,706.41

3,561.58

3,487.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.26

139.1

24.71

20.41

16.31

Total Income

4,723.33

4,216.98

3,731.12

3,581.99

3,504.19

Total Expenditure

-91.62

19.76

114.27

90.11

188.46

PBIDT

4,814.95

4,197.22

3,616.85

3,491.88

3,315.73

Interest

3,125.71

2,553.03

2,407.79

2,281.65

2,225.43

PBDT

1,689.24

1,644.19

1,209.06

1,210.23

1,090.3

Depreciation

4.5

4.94

4.92

5.7

5.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

262.32

283.46

227.04

214.84

220.16

Deferred Tax

176.05

136.4

79.8

96.28

56.51

Reported Profit After Tax

1,246.37

1,219.39

897.3

893.41

808.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,246.37

1,219.39

897.3

893.41

808.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,246.37

1,219.39

897.3

893.41

808.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.23

6.09

4.48

4.46

4.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2,001.9

2,001.9

2,001.9

2,001.9

2,001.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

102.31

102.92

97.58

98.04

95.06

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

26.48

29.9

24.2

25.08

23.16

H U D C O: Related NEWS

NBCC and HUDCO’s market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

NBCC and HUDCO’s market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|03:32 PM

In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.

Read More
HUDCO’ net profit zooms to ₹689 Crore in Q2FY25

HUDCO’ net profit zooms to ₹689 Crore in Q2FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Oct 2024|11:45 AM

Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.

Read More
HUDCO and YEIDA sign pact for long-term financial assistance

HUDCO and YEIDA sign pact for long-term financial assistance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2024|11:21 AM

According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.

Read More
HUDCO reports surge in Q1 disbursements to ₹12,600 Crore

HUDCO reports surge in Q1 disbursements to ₹12,600 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|12:51 PM

Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.