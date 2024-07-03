Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
4,706.07
4,077.88
3,706.41
3,561.58
3,487.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,706.07
4,077.88
3,706.41
3,561.58
3,487.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.26
139.1
24.71
20.41
16.31
Total Income
4,723.33
4,216.98
3,731.12
3,581.99
3,504.19
Total Expenditure
-91.62
19.76
114.27
90.11
188.46
PBIDT
4,814.95
4,197.22
3,616.85
3,491.88
3,315.73
Interest
3,125.71
2,553.03
2,407.79
2,281.65
2,225.43
PBDT
1,689.24
1,644.19
1,209.06
1,210.23
1,090.3
Depreciation
4.5
4.94
4.92
5.7
5.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
262.32
283.46
227.04
214.84
220.16
Deferred Tax
176.05
136.4
79.8
96.28
56.51
Reported Profit After Tax
1,246.37
1,219.39
897.3
893.41
808.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,246.37
1,219.39
897.3
893.41
808.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,246.37
1,219.39
897.3
893.41
808.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.23
6.09
4.48
4.46
4.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2,001.9
2,001.9
2,001.9
2,001.9
2,001.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
102.31
102.92
97.58
98.04
95.06
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
26.48
29.9
24.2
25.08
23.16
In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.Read More
Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.Read More
According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.Read More
Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.Read More
