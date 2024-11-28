iifl-logo-icon 1
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

234.8
(4.36%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

0

0

0

0

RoNW

0

0

0

0

RoA

0

0

0

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.53

5.04

4.11

3.81

Dividend per share

3.1

0.55

0.55

0.5

Cash EPS

0

0

0

0

Book value per share

61.65

49.66

45.79

42.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.33

13.16

P/CEPS

0

0

0

0

P/B

0.32

1.33

EV/EBIDTA

0

0

0

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

4.94

3.61

3.03

2.94

Net debt / op. profit

0

0

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

H U D C O : related Articles

NBCC and HUDCO's market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

NBCC and HUDCO’s market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

28 Nov 2024|03:32 PM

In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.

HUDCO' net profit zooms to ₹689 Crore in Q2FY25

HUDCO’ net profit zooms to ₹689 Crore in Q2FY25

30 Oct 2024|11:45 AM

Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.

HUDCO and YEIDA sign pact for long-term financial assistance

HUDCO and YEIDA sign pact for long-term financial assistance

22 Aug 2024|11:21 AM

According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.

HUDCO reports surge in Q1 disbursements to ₹12,600 Crore

HUDCO reports surge in Q1 disbursements to ₹12,600 Crore

13 Aug 2024|12:51 PM

Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.

