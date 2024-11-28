Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
0
0
0
0
RoNW
0
0
0
0
RoA
0
0
0
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.53
5.04
4.11
3.81
Dividend per share
3.1
0.55
0.55
0.5
Cash EPS
0
0
0
0
Book value per share
61.65
49.66
45.79
42.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.33
13.16
P/CEPS
0
0
0
0
P/B
0.32
1.33
EV/EBIDTA
0
0
0
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
4.94
3.61
3.03
2.94
Net debt / op. profit
0
0
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.Read More
Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.Read More
According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.Read More
Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.Read More
