iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

HUDCO board to consider ₹80,000 Crore borrowing plan

23 Jan 2026 , 11:24 AM

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) said its board of directors will meet on January 29, 2026. The board will consider a proposal to enhance the company’s annual borrowing plan for FY26 to ₹80,000 Crore from ₹65,000 Crore. This is, however, subject to outstanding borrowings remaining within the overall limit approved by shareholders.

At around 10.54 AM, HUDCO was trading 0.20% lower at ₹206.70, against the previous close of ₹207.11 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹207.74, and ₹205.64, respectively.

The business also informed that at the same meeting, the board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the December 2025 quarter.

The board said that it will also consider the declaration of a third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. It shall also fix the record date for determining shareholder eligibility. The business said that it approved Saturday, February 7, 2026 as the record date, subject to board approval.

The business said that its net profit for the September 2025 quarter jumped about 3% on a year-on-year basis to ₹709.80 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹688.60 Crore. Net Interest Income for the period jumped 31.80% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,050 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • HUDCO
  • HUDCO Approval
  • HUDCO Crore
  • HUDCO Funds
  • HUDCO news
  • HUDCO News Today
  • HUDCO Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Cipla Q3 Results: Net Profit slips ~57% y-o-y

Cipla Q3 Results: Net Profit slips ~57% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2026|03:41 PM
Bharat Electronics secures orders worth ₹610 Crore

Bharat Electronics secures orders worth ₹610 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2026|03:21 PM
Ashoka Buildcon secures ₹308 Crore contract to build signature bridge

Ashoka Buildcon secures ₹308 Crore contract to build signature bridge

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2026|01:38 PM
IndiGo shares slip ~4% after dismaying Q3 results

IndiGo shares slip ~4% after dismaying Q3 results

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2026|01:36 PM
HUDCO board to consider ₹80,000 Crore borrowing plan

HUDCO board to consider ₹80,000 Crore borrowing plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2026|11:24 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.