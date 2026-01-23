HUDCO board to consider ₹80,000 Crore borrowing plan

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) said its board of directors will meet on January 29, 2026. The board will consider a proposal to enhance the company’s annual borrowing plan for FY26 to ₹80,000 Crore from ₹65,000 Crore. This is, however, subject to outstanding borrowings remaining within the overall limit approved by shareholders.

At around 10.54 AM, HUDCO was trading 0.20% lower at ₹206.70, against the previous close of ₹207.11 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹207.74, and ₹205.64, respectively.

The business also informed that at the same meeting, the board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the December 2025 quarter.

The board said that it will also consider the declaration of a third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. It shall also fix the record date for determining shareholder eligibility. The business said that it approved Saturday, February 7, 2026 as the record date, subject to board approval.

The business said that its net profit for the September 2025 quarter jumped about 3% on a year-on-year basis to ₹709.80 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹688.60 Crore. Net Interest Income for the period jumped 31.80% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,050 Crore.

