Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

239.56
(0.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2,517.72

2,188.35

2,065.22

2,012.66

1,864.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,517.72

2,188.35

2,065.22

2,012.66

1,864.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.42

8.84

128.82

10.32

16.05

Total Income

2,526.14

2,197.19

2,194.04

2,022.98

1,880.85

Total Expenditure

-138.46

46.84

8.14

11.66

55.27

PBIDT

2,664.6

2,150.35

2,185.9

2,011.32

1,825.58

Interest

1,662.02

1,463.69

1,240.3

1,312.73

1,216.76

PBDT

1,002.58

686.66

945.6

698.59

608.82

Depreciation

2.54

1.96

2.48

2.46

2.44

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

136

126.32

159.7

123.76

113.68

Deferred Tax

175.42

0.63

83.26

53.14

41.05

Reported Profit After Tax

688.62

557.75

700.16

519.23

451.65

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

688.62

557.75

700.16

519.23

451.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

688.62

557.75

700.16

519.23

451.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.44

2.79

3.5

2.59

2.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

15

0

0

Equity

2,001.9

2,001.9

2,001.9

2,001.9

2,001.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

105.83

98.26

105.84

99.93

97.89

PBDTM(%)

39.82

31.37

45.78

34.7

32.64

PATM(%)

27.35

25.48

33.9

25.79

24.21

H U D C O: Related NEWS

NBCC and HUDCO's market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

NBCC and HUDCO’s market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

28 Nov 2024|03:32 PM

In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.

Read More
HUDCO' net profit zooms to ₹689 Crore in Q2FY25

HUDCO’ net profit zooms to ₹689 Crore in Q2FY25

30 Oct 2024|11:45 AM

Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.

Read More
HUDCO and YEIDA sign pact for long-term financial assistance

HUDCO and YEIDA sign pact for long-term financial assistance

22 Aug 2024|11:21 AM

According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.

Read More
HUDCO reports surge in Q1 disbursements to ₹12,600 Crore

HUDCO reports surge in Q1 disbursements to ₹12,600 Crore

13 Aug 2024|12:51 PM

Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

