Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,517.72
2,188.35
2,065.22
2,012.66
1,864.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,517.72
2,188.35
2,065.22
2,012.66
1,864.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.42
8.84
128.82
10.32
16.05
Total Income
2,526.14
2,197.19
2,194.04
2,022.98
1,880.85
Total Expenditure
-138.46
46.84
8.14
11.66
55.27
PBIDT
2,664.6
2,150.35
2,185.9
2,011.32
1,825.58
Interest
1,662.02
1,463.69
1,240.3
1,312.73
1,216.76
PBDT
1,002.58
686.66
945.6
698.59
608.82
Depreciation
2.54
1.96
2.48
2.46
2.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
136
126.32
159.7
123.76
113.68
Deferred Tax
175.42
0.63
83.26
53.14
41.05
Reported Profit After Tax
688.62
557.75
700.16
519.23
451.65
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
688.62
557.75
700.16
519.23
451.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
688.62
557.75
700.16
519.23
451.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.44
2.79
3.5
2.59
2.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
15
0
0
Equity
2,001.9
2,001.9
2,001.9
2,001.9
2,001.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
105.83
98.26
105.84
99.93
97.89
PBDTM(%)
39.82
31.37
45.78
34.7
32.64
PATM(%)
27.35
25.48
33.9
25.79
24.21
In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.Read More
Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.Read More
According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.Read More
Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.Read More
